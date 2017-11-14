Home » Tropicália 2017: An Ode to Spanish Flavor and R&B [Photos]
Tropicalia
Smino at Tropicalia.
Tropicália 2017: An Ode to Spanish Flavor and R&B [Photos]

2 Min Read

On a day full of unforgettable performances, Tropicália Music and Taco Festival debuted inside Long Beach’s Queen Mary Park to a sold-out crowd on Saturday. From the youngest generation of music lovers to the oldest, memories were made for generations to come as the legendary music lineup packed a strong punch of Spanish flavor.

Scattered across four stages, Tropicália was a true testament of Southern California’s adoration for its Spanish-speaking residents, with an undying love for R&B culture and a mix of contemporary spirit. With artists coming from Spain (Jeanette), Colombia (La Sonora Dinamita), Puerto Rico (Ivy Queen) and Mexico (Café Tacvba), diverse representation was alive and well.

At the helm of the festival lineup was Mexico’s legendary band, Los Tigres del Norte, which ended the long day of festivities with a major exclamation point. However, for many others, it was Jhene Aiko’s R&B set which laid down a smoother exclamation point on the day.

Oscillating to the smoothest of sounds, new and old fans were treated to the legend of Evelyn “Champagne” King, Brenton Wood and The Delfonics. Meanwhile, a new wave of artists, including Cuco, Kali Uchis, Jessie Reyez, Smino and Alina Baraz, made sure to take home a few new fans throughout the day.

Although, it was the all-you-can-eat tacos that had hundreds lining up during the first half of Tropicália. By 2 p.m., vendors were running out of tacos, while festival-goers were trying vegan options for the first time – surely an experience to remember. Disgruntled or not, the shows continued, spirits were not lost and fans made their way to their favorite sets.

In essence, Tropicália has brought to life the ultimate Saturday morning playlist for Spanish-speaking music lovers, and their lovers alike.

Below, we have captured some of the most memorable performers from the first Tropicália Music and Taco Festival.

For more information on Tropicália, visit TropicaliaFest.com

 

Tropicália.
Tropicália.
Tropicália.
Jeanette.
Tropicália.
Innerwave.
Tropicália.
Yellow Days.

Tropicália.
Brenton Wood.
Tropicália.
Café Tacvba.
Tropicália.
Kali Uchis.

Tropicália.

Tropicália.
Chicano Batman.
Tropicália.
Felipe Esparza.
Tropicália.
Jessie Reyez.

Photos by Cesar Alexander.

...

Cesar Alexander

Cesar Alexander

Cesar Alexander is assistant editor for Sacramento Press. A native to California, he enjoys writing and discovering the varieties of art, live music, nature and everyday wonders the Sacramento region has to offer.

  • Simoni Bampi

    Hi! Você tem fotos da apresentação de Os Mutantes no Tropicália Music & Taco Festival?

