Veterans Day 2017: A Brief Guide to Celebration

This Veterans Day, many of the 30 members of Sacramento Area Museums (SAM) are featuring a number of special events and activities honoring military veterans. While one day may not be enough to express the gratitude many deserve, the city and a number of local museums are featuring a number of special events and activities honoring military veterans this Friday.

Below, you will find a list of the parades, ceremonies and specials that members of the community are hosting to honor our veterans. Whether you are a veteran or citizen, these events are intended to bring to mind the gratitude of which veterans and active military members are worthy.

Parades & Ceremonies

City of Sacramento Veterans Day Parade

Backdropped by the Tower Bridge and the Capitol Building, Sacramento’s biggest Veterans Day Parade will be the place you find thousands of flag-waving spectators cheering veterans as they proceed down Capitol Mall. Veterans and active military personnel will be honored at the parade that includes military organizations, high school marching bands, vintage military vehicles and community organizations such as the Boy and Girl Scouts. Parade begins at 11am. More info at cityofsacramento.org.

Davis Veterans Day Ceremony

The Davis Cemetery & Arboretum is doing their part to thank veterans for their sacrifice and contributions to our nation by hosting a tribute ceremony. Volunteers and Boy Scouts will pay commemorate fallen veterans by placing flags on their grave sites prior to the ceremony. And a rousing performance by the Davis High Madrigal Singers will end the Veterans Day event. The 90-minute ceremony begins at 10:30am. More info at daviscemetery.org.

Folsom Veterans Day Parade

Community members and the city of Folsom will come together to host a parade that winds through the streets of E. Bidwell, Coloma, and Natoma, with a finish at the Folsom City Lions Park at the Veterans Memorial. Expect marching bands, service groups, and, of course, veterans. Parade begins at 9am. More info at folsom.ca.us.

Museum Admission Specials

FREE Admission & Special Veteran’s Day Activities at the Aerospace Museum

In a partnership with Wells Fargo Bank, the Aerospace Museum of California is offering FREE admission to ALL guests on Veterans Day. Visitors can enjoy special activities that include a crowd-favorite Open Cockpit Day, a chance to meet members of the Tuskegee Airmen local chapter, and also enjoy an interactive and new TAKE FLIGHT exhibit inside the Museum. For more, visit www.aerospaceca.org.

The California Automobile Museum will offer FREE admission to all active duty and retired military members and their immediate family members on Veteran’s Day. Guests will be able to explore the museum plus have the opportunity to see champion race car driver Scott Pruett’s Lexus RC F GT3 eye-catching race car on display for the special day. For more, visit www.calautomuseum.org.

Powerhouse Science Center will honor veterans all weekend long with FREE admission for active duty and retired military personnel presenting valid military identification. Guests who visit on November 10-12 can enjoy current exhibits such as Design Lab; Eat Well, Play Well, Live Well; and Nature Discovery plus special dinosaur-themed activities in celebration of “Dinovember.” In addition, the Center is offering an exclusive event on November 10 that will mark the 50th anniversary of the successful Apollo 4 mission where guests can learn about space exploration history directly from Sacramento area NASA pioneers. For more, visit www.powerhousesc.org.

To honor their service and celebrate the patriotic holiday, the California State Railroad Museum & Foundation are proud to offer veterans and active military personnel with FREE steam train excursion train rides behind Granite Rock No. 10 at 11 a.m., noon, 1, 2, 3 and 4 p.m. In addition, the Museum is offering FREE admission to the Railroad Museum for veterans and active military personnel on Veteran’s Day. For more, please visit www.californiarailroad.museum.

Perfect for spending playful time with active children and grandchildren, the Sacramento Children’s Museum is offering FREE admission to military veterans on Veteran’s Day Weekend (both Saturday and Sunday). The Children’s Museum offers an environment that encourages children to think for themselves, expand their problem-solving abilities through creative exploration, and exercise both their bodies and their minds. For more, visit www.sackids.org.

Located in the heart of Old Sacramento State Historic Park, the Sacramento History Museum is proud to offer FREE admission for military veterans on Veterans Day. Guests are encouraged to check out various permanent and changing exhibits such as Place & Replace that illustrates how Sacramento transformed its derelict West End downtown in the 1950s and 1960s to create today’s world famous historic district. For more, visit www.sachistorymuseum.org.

California State Parks and Friends of Sutter’s Fort are proud to offer FREE admission to military veterans and active military on Veteran’s Day. Plus, guests are encouraged to spend the day at the Fort while taking a self-guided tour. Also, the on-site Trade Store (filled with unique holiday gift ideas) is offering a military discount of 20 percent off that day only. For more, please visit www.suttersfort.org.

*Photo courtesy of the Aerospace Museum of California.