Home » OK Go Live Video Tour Review
Music Review

OK Go Live Video Tour Review

2 Min Read

Flipping the script on your average live show, Chicago’s OK Go performed in Redding on Wednesday in the first of a handful of Live Video performances this month, where the video was presented as the main attraction.

Damian Kulash, lead singer and guitarist of OK Go, described Wednesday’s show inside the historic Cascade Theatre to have a “living room feel.” Of course, most people are not fortunate enough to have a Grammy-award winning band perform two hours of their music video discography inside ones living room.

From their first appearance on “This American Life,” which turned out to be a lip-sync performance, to their award-winning videos and the ones “only three people saw,” their full visual timeline was put on display with one-off commentary.

In the age of YouTube, the comfort of going down your favorite band’s rabbit hole in a late night blur was presented in a compact playlist with a room full of fans eager to learn more about each video straight from the source. Instead of a comments section, there was an open Q&A throughout the night, which Kulash and company answered to the best of their abilities, often with an honest tone of introspect.

While the music was never an afterthought, the intricate videos demanded more attention as they were projected onto a movie screen behind the band. Their evolution was presented as each new video appeared and their dedication to the sound was never lost, though possibly under-appreciated as they never missed a cue or tempo.

The band’s 20-year narrative, which has included appearances on local circuit television, MTV premieres and the current stage of YouTube streams, became an overwhelming tale at times, though easily consumed by all fans. It was an experience unlikely to be seen again, as there are few bands with the amount of dedication to each video as OK Go.

Following their stint in Northern California, OK Go will continue their Live Video Tour in Southern California this weekend.

For more information on OK Go, visit OKGo.net/

Photo courtesy of BB Gun Press.

Explore the Site

 

    19nov1:30 pmFeaturedFLIGHTZ Cooking Demonstration and Dinnerwith Chef Michael

    19nov2:00 pmFeaturedPianist Alina Kiryayeva

    19nov4:00 pm8:00 pmFeaturedMoods of Raga and Rhythm

    20nov7:00 pm9:00 pmFeaturedValerie E Remembers Sinatra: A Centenarian Celebration

    22nov4:30 pmFeaturedOld Sacramento Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony

See Full Calendar >>

...

About the author

View All Posts
Cesar Alexander

Cesar Alexander

Cesar Alexander is assistant editor for Sacramento Press. A native to California, he enjoys writing and discovering the varieties of art, live music, nature and everyday wonders the Sacramento region has to offer.

Support Local

Photo of the Week

Submit Your Own Photo! >>

Topics

Subscribe to Our
Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happeninging
in the city
SUBSCRIBE!
We respect your privacy

Subscribe to Our Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happening in the city
SUBSCRIBE!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
X