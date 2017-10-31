Home » Railroad Museum’s Popular Small Trains Showcase Moves to Earlier Date (This Weekend!)
Railroad Museum’s Popular Small Trains Showcase Moves to Earlier Date (This Weekend!)

The trains may be small, but the California State Railroad Museum & Foundation has big plans for visitors this weekend with a special “BIG Weekend of Small Trains” showcase on Saturday, Nov. 4 and Sunday, Nov. 5.

Typically held the weekend after Thanksgiving, the popular small train extravaganza has been moved earlier in the month and will serve to help to kick off the holiday season this year. The special event showcases a magical assortment of trains, hundreds of feet of track and an array of buildings and accessories.

For the “BIG Weekend of Small Trains,” local organizations and devoted enthusiasts will set up shop in the Museum, filling the Roundhouse with delightful model and toy train layouts of every description while being surrounded by impressive full-scale locomotives. Visitors of all ages will marvel at the variety of locomotives that pull pretend passengers and scaled-down shipments through all kinds of scenery, whether modeled on real places or created in the imaginations of the collectors.

“BIG Weekend of Small Trains” visitors are also encouraged to explore the Museum that is home to 225,000 square feet of exhibits and beautifully restored railroad cars and locomotives that illustrate railroad history in California and the West.

All “BIG Weekend of Small Trains” activities are included with Museum admission: $12 for adults; $6 for youths ages 6-17; free for children ages 5 and under.

For more information about the reading program or the California State Railroad Museum in general, please call 916-323-9280 or visit CaliforniaRailroad.Museum.

Photo by Thomas Hawk/CC Flickr

