Why Your Business Needs a Custom Website

If you are running a business, then one thing you have to be aware of is branding.

You need to find a way to make your business stand out. When people see something related to your brand, you want your company to be the first thing they think of.

One way you can establish your brand is through a website. However, not any old website will do. What you need, if you really want to have your business thrive, is a custom website.

What is a custom website?

There are many different website hosting platforms out there for you to choose. With companies like WordPress, you can build amazing websites for a relatively small monthly fee.

You generally have two options when it comes to the basics of your website. You can take a pre-made template and beautify it with some of the widgets and gadgets that the site offers. It’s a simple drag and drop process, but if you really want your business to stand out, then this option won’t cut the mustard.

You want your website to reflect your company, and not be a template that thousands of others are already using.

What you really need to do, is hire a professional website designer who can create a website for you that is tailored to your business. One that hits the right themes and sets the right mood for your company, and can turn visitors into followers, and followers into customers.

What is the benefit of a custom website?

There are many benefits to getting a custom website built for you. One of the core perks being that you get to have the design tailored to your needs. Every element is set to promote you, and to promote your business.

No other website can claim to have the same design so that when people think of your brand. There is no chance of confusing your site with anything else they have seen with a similar theme.

It is unique to you and your business.

Sure, you can customize some of the details on a standard website template, but at the end of the day, it is just not flexible enough. There is a level of standardization to the offered default WordPress themes which just cannot be overwritten. Items such as margins and page sizes.

In cases like that, no matter how well you arrange the widgets, the restrictions of the template design shows through. Users will notice this.

It is one of those subtle things that will stick in their mind, and ultimately, your branding will suffer as a result.

You Have Complete Control to Keep Up with Marketing Trends

When you have your own template built for you, that also comes with a certain level of freedom, which allows you to make any changes that are necessary.

This means that you can make changes to react on feedback or to keep up with the ever fast-paced market trends.

This is something you don’t get with a packaged deal because sites need to consider the big picture and everybody that is using their templates. Even if changes are made to the standard packages, it will be too late. Large changes will most likely be reactionary rather than proactive. If you are relying on these to roll through, you will most likely miss the boat with regards the boost your business would have gained.

Take Charge of Your Business’ Visibility

Something unimaginable happens and WordPress is taken down by a virus or a crash of some sort. Your business is at the mercy of the those hired to fix it. A nameless company that does not know you, or your business.

If you have a custom website, then you are in control. If something goes wrong, you have an IM, a number or an email to contact in order to talk to. A contact person that knows you and will work to get everything fixed for you.

A Custom Website Gives You Room to Grow

When you pay for a custom template, you are not just buying a single thing, but what is essentially a living entity.

Your website will undoubtedly need to grow and evolve as your business does. With pre-made templates, there is only so much you can do to make the website more complex or more detailed than it is when you first create it.

A custom design, however, can be made larger and broader when the time to do so is right for you and your business. This goes for the content as well as it does the traffic of your site. As you grow as a company, your site traffic will also increase, and with a custom designed website, you will be ready to handle this increased volume without experiencing any drop in site performance.

Your Site Can Grow Into a Custom Portal

If your site is dealing with returning customers, then having a custom website can be worked to your advantage. You could create a portal area for customers, or members, to log in to gain access to extra information. Special tips or features that come as a benefit to their membership or returning custom.

This is a level of control and flexibility that you do not get with pre-made templates but could prove to give your business that invaluable boost that puts you ahead of the rest of the market.

A Custom Website is Good, But Anything is Better Than Nothing

The benefits of having a custom site outweigh those of a generic template, but at the end of the day, you know what your budget can accommodate. If you cannot afford to have a fully custom design made, then there are hybrid options that are available to you.

In this modern day, having a website of any sort is always a lot better than not having one at all. After all, the internet is the place most people go when looking to do business.

Written by Buzzhive Marketing. Learn more about getting a custom website at buzzhive.marketing.