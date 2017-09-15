Sacramentans are about to have some more residential options added to our urban landscape.

The highly anticipated 20PQR town homes are set for their grand opening this Saturday, Sep. 16, and the community is invited to join the block party and tour one of their model homes.

Located on 20th between R and P, 20PQR provides upscale living in the heart of Midtown. Town homes fall just below 2000 sq. ft. and provide 2-3 bedrooms with the option of a private roof deck with city views. Nearby popular places include the R Street District and the Ice Blocks in addition to all the restaurants, businesses, and neighborhoods of Downtown and Midtown Sacramento.

The grand opening will include food, live music, and a special appearance by cuddly adoptables from the Sacramento SPCA. Vendors outside on the closed off 20th street will be Locos Tacos, Mama Kim Cooks Catering, Eatuscany Cafe, Sacramento SPCA and Clemon Charles Music.

The grand opening events will take place from 9am-2pm with the model being open to the public from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. All events and food will be free of charge for anyone touring the model home.

Interested community members can also get a taste of Midtown by participating in a free TEAMRIDE spin class (courtesy of 20PQR) before heading over to the model home for refreshments and yoga in the street with Zuda Yoga at 10 a.m. Space for these early events are limited to the first 40 sign-ups. The yoga class will take place on 20th street between Q & R, as the street will be closed to traffic.

For more information about 20PQR, please visit 20pqr.com. For more information about Midtown in general, please visit exploremidtown.org.

“Under construction” photo courtesy of Matt Mullen