Six Local Museums to Offer Free Admission on Smithsonian Magazine’s “Museum Day Live!”

Six Sacramento area museums are joining the Smithsonian magazine “Museum Day Live!” nationwide effort by offering free admission to advance registrants all day on Saturday, September 23.

The six participating local museums include the following: Aerospace Museum of California, California Automobile Museum, California Museum, California State Railroad Museum, Maidu Museum & Historic Site and SSVMS Museum of Medical History*. The mission of the annual effort is to provide an opportunity for consumers throughout the United States to enjoy and share in our dynamic heritage and cultural institutions for free.

New this year – and of special interest to educators — Museum Day Live! will feature special interactive lesson plans created by Smithsonian in partnership with Microsoft using Minecraft: Education Edition.

“Museum Day Live!” tickets are available for download at smithsonianmag.com/museumday. No purchase is necessary but advance registration and a valid email address are required to obtain an event ticket good for two guests. The special free admission offer is limited to one ticket per household.

A printed ticket must be presented at the time of admission. An official “Museum Day Live!” ticket is valid for one entry (for two guests) to just one of the participating museums that must be identified when requesting a free ticket. If a museum reaches capacity, the participating museum has the right to limit the number of guests until space becomes available.

On “Museum Day Live!” and all through the year, the Sacramento area is home to an array of state-of-the-art museums and destinations that offer visitors the chance to explore California’s fine art, history, science, and wildlife treasures. In fact, many local museums and destinations offer free admission all year long, including: California State Capitol Museum, California State Library, California Statewide Collections Center, Don & June Salvatori California Pharmacy Museum, Locke Boarding House Museum, SSVMS Museum of Medical History*, Old Sacramento Schoolhouse Museum, Old Sacramento State Historic Park, Roseville Utility Exploration Center, Sacramento Historic City Cemetery, Sojourner Truth African American Museum, Verge Center for the Arts, and Wells Fargo History Museum (Downtown and Old Sacramento). Some museums may change for guided tours.

For more information about upcoming activities offered by Sacramento area museums, please visit SacMuseums.org.

*Given the SSVMS Museum of Medical History regularly offers free admission, no ticket is needed for admission to that location (although they are not typically open on Saturdays except during special events such as Museum Day Live!)

Photo courtesy of the Maidu Museum & Historic Site