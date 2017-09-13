Day N Nite Fest is THE Hip-Hop Fest of California

Day N Nite Fest has paved its way in the music festival circuit by being one of the few hip-hop and R&B festivals in California. Many festivals–like FYF Fest, Coachella, HARD Summer and OutsideLands–largely include electronic dance music and indie bands on their line-ups, but the Observatory OC’s latest venture may have just become THE hip-hop and rap event to attend with Camp Flog Gnaw as it’s rival.

Observatory OC is known for booking many hot touring musicians, especially within the rap, hip-hop and R&B genres. They made a smart move in moving this year’s festival, which took place over the weekend at Anaheim’s Angel Stadium, to a larger venue with staff that made getting in and out of the festival extremely easy (which is very rare at ANY festival). Previously the Observatory OC held Day N Nite festival at Oak Canyon Park, which is a very beautiful venue, but not the best venue to handle a massive festival crowd.

The festival grounds hosted three stages: Postmates Stage, Day Stage and Night Stage. The Postmates stage held most of the big names out in hip-hop right now with headliners Travis Scott, Chance the Rapper and Kendrick Lamar, with support by SZA, Playboi Carti and more. The Day stage hosted the more laidback and melodic acts like Majid Jordan, THEY., The Neighbourhood and Earl Sweatshirt. The Night stage held the turned up and darker sounding hip-hop acts like Vic Mensa and Lil Pump.

Some of the best performances of the weekend included Travis Scott, who took flight Friday night performing on his large eagle, Jack, an important part to all of his 2017 shows. SZA may have been one of the more endearing crowd favorites over the weekend. Since the soulful singer dropped her debut album, CTRL, through Kendrick Lamar’s Top Dog Entertainment, she’s been on everybody’s radar. You could feel the emotion in the crowd when you heard them singing along with her to hits like “The Weekend”, “Prom” and “Drew Barrymore”.

After SZA, Lil Uzi Vert showed Day N Nite what it’s like to turn it up! If you’re planning on seeing Lil Uzi Vert (who will be hitting the Bay Area’s Rolling Loud Festival in October) be prepared for mosh pits and lots of bodies moving. Right after Lil Uzi Vert tried doing a backflip in the crowd, festival organizers immediately shut down the set and began setting up the Postmates stage for Chance the Rapper.

For people who have been fans of Chance the Rapper all along, his Day N Nite set would’ve been perfect for you. Of course he played popular hits like “No Problem” and “Juke Jam”, but also played tracks from his entire discography. From Surf to Acid Rap to Coloring Book, it was a special night to be a Chance fan.

