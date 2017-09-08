Home » Next Up for Sutter’s Fort Restoration
sutter's fort restoration
In the City Nonprofits

Next Up for Sutter’s Fort Restoration

2 Min Read

After the completion of a number of restoration and rehabilitation projects at Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park (SHP) in recent years – including of the exterior walls and gates, seismic stabilization of the Central Building, upgrades to the pathways, exterior lighting of the interior courtyards, and renovation of the blacksmith shop – Sutter’s Fort will continue their preservation efforts, this time on the Fort’s interior walls.

Funded by donors and the Friends of Sutter’s Fort, the latest rehabilitation project will begin in September and will total approximately $115,000.

With the work being led by California State Parks, the rehabilitation process is scheduled to occur in sections around the Fort and is expected to be completed by the end of 2017. Similar to the exterior walls, the rehabilitation of the Fort’s interior adobe and brick walls will include repointing mortar, repairing cracks and applying fresh “breathable” paint to protect the surface for important historic preservation purposes.

Although much has been accomplished at Sutter’s Fort to preserve and protect the structures and artifacts and to improve the visitor experience, there is still much more work to be done. The next preservation efforts for the Fort will focus on rehabilitating the roofs of the existing interior structures (with the exception of the Central Building that was already completed in 2013).

Funding for these projects has not yet been secured, and community members and/or businesses interested in contributing to the future rehabilitation and preservation efforts at the Fort are encouraged to call the Friends of Sutter’s Fort at 916-323-7626.

Sutter’s Fort will be open daily as usual from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during this renovation and minimal disruption is expected to the visitor experience.

Fort admission costs are as follows: $5 per adult (18 and older), $3 per youth (ages 6 to 17) and free for children 5 and under. On special interpretive program days, fees are $7 for adults and $5 for youth. For more information, call 916-445-4422 or visit suttersfort.org.

Tags

Events & Happpenings

 

    08sepallday17alldayFeaturedFarm to Fork Restaurant Week

    08sep5:00 pm15(sep 15)11:00 pmFeatured17th Annual Nevada City Film Festival

    09sep5:00 pm8:00 pmFeaturedFarm to Every Fork

    14sep6:00 pm9:00 pmFeaturedLegends of Wine

    16sep4:30 pm8:30 pmFeaturedSoil Born Farm's Autumn Equinox Celebration

See Full Calendar >>

news-from-our-sponsors See Local News >>

About the author

View All Posts
Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack has 25+ years of media and public relations experience.  Her work experience includes News10 (ABC) as Promotion Manager from 1989-1998 (where she developed and launched “Coats for Kids’ Sake,” a winter coat drive that lasted 20+ years plus coordinated Oprah Winfrey’s first ever visit to Sacramento) and Fleishman-Hillard as Vice President from 1998-2005 (where she led the wildly successful statewide “California Grown” program and also produced the five-minute video that played on the Jumbotron on Opening Day at Pac Bell Park). In 2007, she launched T-Rock Communications and currently handles a wide range of marketing activities for a number of top-notch organizations.

Support Local

Submit Your Own Photo! >>

Topics

Subscribe to Our
Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happeninging
in the city
SUBSCRIBE!
We respect your privacy

Subscribe to Our Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happening in the city
SUBSCRIBE!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
X