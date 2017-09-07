Home » Getting The Most Out of Second Saturdays
A center for culture, creativity and vibrancy, Midtown Sacramento is an exciting 2nd Saturday Art Walk destination where local art galleries and other participating businesses collaborate to host a popular evening open house each month.

Midtown guests can enjoy viewing art exhibits, participating in hands-on activities, meeting local artists, sampling food and wine, listening to live music and more. On Saturday, September 9, a sampling of the offerings presented by Midtown galleries and businesses include the following:

  • ARTasylum (2017 I Street #B) – an artist studio, gallery, and boutique in Midtown – presents a special show titled “Autumn Daze” along with an art demonstration, “meet the artists” opportunity, music, complimentary refreshments, an art project and art class giveaway.
  • Kennedy Gallery (1931 L Street) – presents an exciting “Living Wild” mixed-media exhibit focused on creatures great and small in oil, acrylic and ceramics created by local award-winning artists.
  • Sacramento Native American Health Center (2020 J Street in the Medical Lobby) – celebrates National Recovery Month by welcoming everyone to a free evening show to introduce a special exhibit titled “The Art of Recovery” that features pieces centered around sobriety and the artists’ journey to healing.
  • TRUE (Totally Recycled Urban Exchange at 1900 K Street) – a retail store that benefits WEAVE, TRUE provides a FUN environment to enjoy complimentary light snacks and a 30 percent discount on clothing that creates change in lives when you buy.

In addition to the special offerings provided by Midtown businesses on September 9, the ever-popular Midtown Farmers Market is happening that day from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the THIS Midtown free summer concert (every 2nd Saturday through September) from 5 to 9 p.m. on 20th between J and K Streets. Midtown is both walkable and bike-friendly with parking available in nearby garages located at 1801 L Street or the East End Garage on 17th Street between L & Capitol plus various lots throughout Midtown.

Supported by the Midtown Association, most Midtown Sacramento 2nd Saturday Art Walk activities are available from 6 to 9 p.m. (although times may vary by gallery).

For more information about Midtown Sacramento, how to get around, special events and the Midtown Association, please visit ExploreMidtown.org.

*Photo courtesy of ARTasylum

Events & Happpenings

 

Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack

