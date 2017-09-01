Home » Tropicália Music and Taco Festival 2017
Tropicália Music and Taco Festival 2017

In the latest celebration of flavor and culture, Tropicália Music and Taco Festival will take over Long Beach’s Queen Mary Park on November 11. Presented by The Observatory Group, Tropicália will further the group’s growing reputation for curating some of the most exclusive festival lineups in California. With an all-you-can-eat taco incentive, Tropicália’s music lineup is truly full of Latin flavor.

At the helm of the list, Norteño music icons Los Tigres del Norte will lead a cast full of today’s favorite musical acts, including; Kali Uchis, Chicano Batman, GoldLink, Smino, Jessie Reyez and King Krule, among others.

Hosted by comedian Felipe Esparza, the festival will also feature the classic sounds of Spanish singer Jeanette, Mexico’s Celso Piña and the cumbia sounds of Sonora Dinamita. From electronica and lo-fi, to 90’s hip hop and 70’s soul, Tropicália’s lineup will bring an avid music lover’s playlist to life.

Of course, the all-you-can-eat tacos will make sure everybody goes home with all their senses satisfied. Over 20 vendors will be on site, with every taco preference and diet catered to for free before 4 p.m.

Pending the festival’s success, Tropicália could be en route to becoming a leader of the musically conscious generation, eager to see its minority population represented on both sides of the major festival circuit stage.

Tickets are on sale now, with VIP packages available.

For more information and to view the full lineup, visit TropicáliaFest.com.

