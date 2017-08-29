Home » Legends Coming to Aftershock 2017
California Music Festivals Things to Do

Legends Coming to Aftershock 2017

The time of year all die-hard rock fans have been waiting is quickly approaching as the sixth annual AFTERSHOCK festival gets ready to take over Sacramento’s Discovery Park on October 21 & 22. With a list full of must-see performances, the legendary Ozzy Osbourne and Marilyn Manson will top the bill this year.

Artists from all over the rock world will be on tap for everyone’s listening pleasure. Beginning on Saturday, Nine Inch Nails, A Perfect Circle, Run The Jewels, Anti-Flag and Bleeker will be starting off the two-day festival on a heavy right foot. Soon after, Sunday will bring the fury with Ozzy Osbourne featuring Zakk Wylde, Five Finger Death Punch, Marilyn Manson, Halestorm, Of Mice & Men and Suicidal Tendencies, among many other acts throughout the weekend.

As fans roam from stage to stage, Discovery Park will be filled with several additional experiences beyond the music. Autograph signings and artists interactions will be provided by The Music Experience, while Juxtapoz Projects will be on site with an interactive art exhibit, open to all with an urge to express themselves with a little paint.

For those with a hunger for good eats, from sweets & treats to the savory, Angry Bird Grill, Cousins Maine Lobster Truck, Spicy Pie Pizza, Dippin’ Dots Ice Cream, and other options will be available throughout the festival.

For more information on tickets, transportation, hotels and full list of vendors, visit AftershockConcert.com.

