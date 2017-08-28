Life After Life Screening at Crest Theatre

In furthering the discussion of our current prison system, the Sacramento debut of “Life After Life” will take place Tuesday night at the Crest Theatre. Presented by The California Endowment, Anti-Recidivism Coalition, Brown Issues and Sierra Health Foundation, the movie screening will accompany a panel discussion, featuring the film’s director and producer, Tamara Perkins.

Following the journey of three separate individuals, “Life After Life” explores the day-to-day struggles of going to prison and the limitations placed before each individual as they strive to recreate their identity as a member of society. Two of the subjects from the film, Noel Valdivia Sr. and Harrison Seuga, will be present for the discussion as well.

Last week, Governor Brown announced his support for the reform of Senate Bill 10, which calls on the Senate to reexamine the current bail system. Brown commented on the bill’s inequities, which may be explored in “Life After Life.” However, the issues discussed in the film surpass the scope of the current bill.

According to its website, “‘Life After Life’ fulfills [an] opportunity by creating a contemporary documentary that creates intimacy for the viewer with an innovative photographic vision with the highest level of production.”

Tuesday’s free event will also include a resource fair with several local organizations taking part, including Sacramento State’s Project Rebound, Legal Services for Prisoners with Children and Sacramento Area Congregations Together, to name a few.

View the official trailer, below.

To register to the event and learn more about the film, visit LifeAfterLifeMovie.com.