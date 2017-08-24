Wide Open Walls 2017 [Gallery]

Sacramento’s ever-growing art scene got a major boost last week as the Wide Open Walls mural festival concluded on Sunday. Spread throughout several sections of the city, more than 50 artists took part in the festival, displaying a wide range of diversity within Sacramento’s art community.
Presented by Visit Sacramento and produced by David Sobon, this year’s festival lived up to the promise of becoming “the largest mural festival on the West Coast.” Events throughout the ten-day festival welcomed guests to take part in: gallery receptions; mixers and signings; walking, biking and running tours; panel discussions and even a silent disco.
For those who missed the opportunity to join the festivities, or those eager to see the murals again, we have gathered a gallery with a few of the sights to see.
For more information on Wide Open Walls, visit WOW916.com.
Photos by Owen Mark.
Events & Happpenings
26aug(aug 26)7:00 pm272:00 pmFeaturedBehind the Barre: Made in Sacramento
Capital Dance Project (CDP), an independent collective made up of Sacramento’s professional dancers, is thrilled to return to the Crest Theatre for their third annual performance of Behind the Barre: Made in Sacramento. CDP’s resident choreographers are teaming up with Sacramento’s most exciting visual artists and musicians to create nine world premieres that celebrate Sacramento’s diverse local talent through innovative partnerships.
This year’s featured collaborators include Brandon Manning, Raphael Delgado, Harley White Jr., Casey Lipka, Sunya Whitelight, Sarah Dedal, Andy Tan and Alison Sharkey, Mandy Zee, Paul Willis, Sambandha and Maruyama Bonsai Nursery. Behind the Barre sponsor, New Helvetia Brewing Co. will be pouring their delicious brews during the shows with all proceeds benefiting CDP.
Individual times:
Saturday, Aug. 26 @ 7pm
Sunday, Aug. 27 @ 2pm
Time
26 (Saturday) 7:00 pm - 27 (Sunday) 2:00 pm pst
Location
Crest Theatre
1013 K Street Sacramento, CA 95814
01sepallday03alldayFeaturedOld Sacramento M7 Con and Old West Film Festival
Celebrate the Old West during Old Sacramento’s annual Gold Rush Days weekend! This convention and film festival will be jam-packed with historical panels, Q&A sessions, autograph and photo op sessions.
The all-volunteer, fan-run M7 Con engages old west fandoms from television and movies into a unique and entertaining environment. The M7 Con staff strive to raise appreciation and celebrate the history and spirit of the Old West via a fun and educational experience designed for a diverse audience.
Actor Dale Midkiff, star of the Hallmark Channel’s Love Comes Softly series, the star of the Stephen King horror classic, Pet Sematary, and the critically-acclaimed film, Elvis and Me, will be joining in.
For a schedule of events, click here.
Time
september 1 (Friday) - 3 (Sunday) pst
Location
Old Sacramento
1124 2nd St, Sacramento, California 95814
02sepallday04alldayFeaturedGold Rush Days
Watch Old Sacramento transform to the 1850s in the ever-popular (and free) Labor Day Weekend tradition. Gold Rush Days give visitors the chance to enjoy Old West theatrics, history re-enactments, horse-drawn carriages, cowboys on horseback, wagon rides, gold panning, hands-on children’s arts and crafts activities, the Tent City.
Hundreds of costumed performers will take on the roles of celebrities, personalities, and just plain folks while bluegrass pickers and old-timey musicians will perform on several stages, evoking the vivid tunes of the times.
M7 Con, a convention and film festival dedicated to the Old West, will also be happening concurrent with Gold Rush Days.
The streets will be open in Gold Rush flare from 11am-7pm on Saturday and Sunday, and from 11am-3pm on Labor Day. For more details, check out our article of the weekend event.
Time
september 2 (Saturday) - 4 (Monday) PST
Location
Old Sacramento
1124 2nd St, Sacramento, California 95814
Organizer
02sep(sep 2)10:00 am04(sep 4)6:00 pmFeaturedChalk it Up 2017
The main attraction of the Chalk It Up! festival are the hundreds of sidewalk chalk paintings that are created over the course of the weekend. Supported by generous sponsors, and brought to life by talented volunteer artists, these squares turn from gray concrete paths to beautiful expressions of artistic vision. These chalk masterpieces are started on the first day of the festival and the public is encouraged to watch their progress throughout the weekend.
The Chalk It Up! festival features over 75 arts and craft booths and nearly two-dozen food vendors. Experience an amazing array of locally created art, and all sorts of creative wares such as custom jewelry, and clothing. And if you get hungry Chalk It Up has multiple food trucks and smaller food vendors serving up a wide variety of tasty and healthy food options.
Time
2 (Saturday) 10:00 am - 4 (Monday) 6:00 pm pst
Location
Fremont Park
1515 Q Street
08sepallday17alldayFeaturedFarm to Fork Restaurant Week
Savor the Sacramento region’s farm-to-fork dining fare at this 10-day celebration of special culinary events, farm to fork menus, and opportunities to meet the farmers, winemakers, and brewers who make Sacramento America’s Farm-to-Fork Capital. Farm-to-Fork Restaurant Week is a celebration of the region’s premiere dining destinations, in addition to the bounty of seasonal ingredients that surround us.
Locals and visitors will have the opportunity to select from a variety of dynamic dining events, with plenty of options at every price point and style of cuisine. The dining options will span Sacramento’s downtown core, as well as other regional spots including Roseville, El Dorado Hills, Lodi, Folsom, Davis, West Sacramento, Elk Grove and more.
See participating restaurants and their menus at farmtofork.com.
Time
september 8 (Friday) - 17 (Sunday) PST
Location
Throughout the Sacramento Region