Wide Open Walls 2017 [Gallery]

Sacramento’s ever-growing art scene got a major boost last week as the Wide Open Walls mural festival concluded on Sunday. Spread throughout several sections of the city, more than 50 artists took part in the festival, displaying a wide range of diversity within Sacramento’s art community.

Presented by Visit Sacramento and produced by David Sobon, this year’s festival lived up to the promise of becoming “the largest mural festival on the West Coast.” Events throughout the ten-day festival welcomed guests to take part in: gallery receptions; mixers and signings; walking, biking and running tours; panel discussions and even a silent disco.

For those who missed the opportunity to join the festivities, or those eager to see the murals again, we have gathered a gallery with a few of the sights to see.

For more information on Wide Open Walls, visit WOW916.com.

Photos by Owen Mark.