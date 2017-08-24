Big Cat on K.

Celebrate the Old West during Old Sacramento’s annual Gold Rush Days weekend! This convention and film festival will be jam-packed with historical panels, Q&A sessions, autograph and photo op sessions.

The all-volunteer, fan-run M7 Con engages old west fandoms from television and movies into a unique and entertaining environment. The M7 Con staff strive to raise appreciation and celebrate the history and spirit of the Old West via a fun and educational experience designed for a diverse audience.

Actor Dale Midkiff, star of the Hallmark Channel’s Love Comes Softly series, the star of the Stephen King horror classic, Pet Sematary, and the critically-acclaimed film, Elvis and Me, will be joining in.

For a schedule of events, click here.