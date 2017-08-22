See it Now: Da Vinci’s “Machines in Motion” Closing September 4th [Gallery]

Leonardo da Vinci’s spectacular “Machines in Motion” exhibit at the Aerospace Museum of California is coming to an end on September 4, so now is the the time to see the internationally traveling exhibit before it leaves.

The exhibit highlights 40 full-size replicas of some of da Vinci’s greatest inventions. From flying machines to tanks, the models were constructed by craftsmen in Italy out of original materials. Each machine is a prototype, generally showing movement of things and people throughout the space around you.

What follows are a few photos of a selection of machines with a brief explanation of what each does. If these pique your imagination try to get out to the Aerospace Museum before the exhibit closes.

For more information on “Machines in Motion,” AerospaceCA.org

Enjoy!

Photos by Phil Kemp