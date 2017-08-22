Home » See it Now: Da Vinci’s “Machines in Motion” Closing September 4th [Gallery]
This parachute was actually built and tested in the modern era.
Arts Events Photo Gallery Things to Do

See it Now: Da Vinci’s “Machines in Motion” Closing September 4th [Gallery]

1 Min Read

Leonardo da Vinci’s spectacular “Machines in Motion” exhibit at the Aerospace Museum of California is coming to an end on September 4, so now is the the time to see the internationally traveling exhibit before it leaves.

The exhibit highlights 40 full-size replicas of some of da Vinci’s greatest inventions. From flying machines to tanks, the models were constructed by craftsmen in Italy out of original materials. Each machine is a prototype, generally showing movement of things and people throughout the space around you.

What follows are a few photos of a selection of machines with a brief explanation of what each does. If these pique your imagination try to get out to the Aerospace Museum before the exhibit closes.

For more information on “Machines in Motion,” AerospaceCA.org

Enjoy!

Photos by Phil Kemp

Events & Happpenings

 

    26aug(aug 26)7:00 pm272:00 pmFeaturedBehind the Barre: Made in Sacramento

    01sepallday03alldayFeaturedOld Sacramento M7 Con and Old West Film Festival

    02sepallday04alldayFeaturedGold Rush Days

    02sep(sep 2)10:00 am04(sep 4)6:00 pmFeaturedChalk it Up 2017

    08sepallday17alldayFeaturedFarm to Fork Restaurant Week

See Full Calendar >>

news-from-our-sponsors See Local News >>

About the author

View All Posts
Phil Kemp

Phil Kemp

I am an event and landscape photographer with experience covering a wide range of local events. I have been shooting as a professional for 10 years after a lifelong passion for photography.

Support Local

Submit Your Own Photo! >>

Topics

Subscribe to Our
Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happeninging
in the city
SUBSCRIBE!
We respect your privacy

Subscribe to Our Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happening in the city
SUBSCRIBE!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
X