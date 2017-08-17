LORD OF RICE Culinary Challenge Coming to Old Sacramento

In appreciation of our region’s abundant fields of rice, the 2017 Lord Of Rice Culinary Challenge will take place at Ten22 in Old Sacramento on August 24 from 5 to 9 p.m. The International LORD OF RICE competition promotes the sustainable approach to rice cultivation as well as demonstrates the benefits and adaptability of rice as a food.

Known for its welcoming ambiance and focus on seasonal, locally sourced ingredients, Ten22 is the perfect place for this spirited and fun competition. In front of a live audience, some of the area’s top-rated chefs will create amazing rice-based dishes in their quest to be named 2017 LORD OF RICE. Some of the competing chefs include Returning LORD OF RICE Champion Jay Veregge (Firehouse, Ten22 & DISTRICT), Keith Breedlove (Culinerd), among others.

The competing chefs will find out that evening what secret ingredients they will need to incorporate into their dishes (each chef provides a secret ingredient to be shared among the others). With the event emceed by Bringing It Home Host & Producer Laura McIntosh, a panel of local celebrity judges will be on hand to score the competition and determine the champion. The winner of the competition will be awarded a cash prize, a trip to Macau, mainland China to help judge the “World’s Best Rice” and earn the coveted 2017 LORD OF RICE title.

The community is invited and encouraged to watch the high energy culinary competition while enjoying fabulous Farm-to-Fork style appetizers prepared by Ten22, local wine and beer tastings along with live music on the patio. Tickets cost $49 per person and can be purchased online in advance via Eventbrite.

For more information about the annual LORD OF RICE competition, please visit lordofrice.com. For more information about the locally owned Harvego Restaurant Group or their three restaurants – Firehouse, Ten22 or DISTRICT – please visit HarvegoRestaurants.com.