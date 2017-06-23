New Sights, Sounds & Experiences Greet Tour Guests in Old Sacramento This Summer

There are plenty of exciting and new reasons to take a tour in Old Sacramento this summer, all offered by the Sacramento History Museum and Sacramento History Alliance. The ever-popular Old Sacramento Underground tours are now available seven days a week (through Labor Day) that include new archaeology exhibits and recently added sounds of 1860 street life in the hollow sidewalks.

Earlier this year, weekend Gold Fever! tours were added where guests become part of the story and tour by taking on the persona of (often rascally) Gold Rush era characters. The new Gold Fever! tours depart from the newly renovated Sacramento Visitors Center (corner of 2nd & J) in Old Sacramento which provides reason enough to stop in for a visit.

Plus, during the month of June, a complimentary pass to visit the Sacramento History Museum will be provided to everyone who purchases a tour ticket (i.e. Old Sacramento Underground, Underground After Hours or Gold Fever! tours).

Old Sacramento Underground Tours

Now in its 8th season, Old Sacramento Underground Tours give guests the unique opportunity to explore what’s been hidden beneath the city for more than 150 years, while uncovering the facts and legends that lie below historic buildings and sidewalks. Tour guests explore excavated foundations and enclosed pathways, while entertaining and knowledgeable tour guides recount the tales of the devastation, perseverance, and determination that led to California’s only successful street-raising project. Regular tours of the underground last approximately one hour and cost $15 for adults, and $10 for youths (ages 6-17); children five and under are free.

Underground After Hours

Though they sell out quickly, the adult-only Underground After Hours tours are now offered most Thursday through Saturday evenings until mid-October. For the adult-only evening tours, guides will share some of the dark secrets and racy tales lurking in Old Sacramento’s underground history. The adult-only Underground After Hours evening tours last approximately an hour and a half and cost $20 per person (only guests 21 and older will be admitted).

Gold Fever! Tours

Guests to Old Sacramento can also now experience what it was like to catch gold fever while getting actively involved in the intriguing and new Gold Fever! guided tours. Tour guests have the unique opportunity to take on the persona of a characters in history – or “real-life rascals” – who scratched and clawed their way to make this area the center of the Gold Rush. Never the same tour twice, the all new Gold Fever! tours relive Sacramento’s early days when gold fever ruled amid horrible disasters that threatened fates and fortunes. To spice things up even more, elements of chance are introduced that could change the fate of tour guests. Through the course of the lively tours that meander through Old Sacramento, visitors find out if they successfully escaped the many floods, if they managed to keep their gold dust (or lose it all at the gambling tables) and if they survived the fires, disease and occasional steamboat explosion. Gold Fever! tours last approximately one hour and cost $10 for adults and $6 for children 6 to 17; it’s free for children 5 and under.

Plus, through the month of June, guests who buy three Gold Fever! tour tickets get a fourth ticket free, of equal or lesser value.

Special Combo Tour Offer

As a combo offer, guests who purchase tickets to both tours will save up to 40 percent. When tickets are purchased at the same time for both an Old Sacramento Underground tour and a Gold Fever! tour, the cost is just $20 for adults and $13 for children 6 to 17. Guests pick the dates and times for the tours, anytime between now and December 31, 2017, and the tours do not have to be taken on the same day.

Free Museum Admission

By popular demand, the Sacramento History Museum will extend free museum admission to all guests who take an Old Sacramento Underground tour, Underground After Hours or a new Gold Fever! through June 2017.

All underground tours depart from the Sacramento History Museum whereas the new Gold Fever! tours depart from the Sacramento Visitors Center (1002 Second Street). All tour dates and times fluctuate with the seasons and during holiday weekends; please visit the website for the most updated schedule. For more information about the Museum or to purchase advance tickets for Old Sacramento Underground tours, Underground After Hours or Gold Fever! tours, please call 916-808-7059 or visit www.sachistorymuseum.org.