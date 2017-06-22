Local graphic designer and photographer Michelle Hosogai captures a towering perspective of the familiar Tower Bridge in Downtown Sacramento.
Events & Happpenings
- Carnival and Midway Games
- Livestock Shows
- Live Music
- Competitive Exhibits
- Auctions
- Placer County Fair History Exhibit
- Mind Works, an imagination gallery
- Walk on the Wild Side on the Sunset Lawn
- Camel and Pony Rides and a Petting Zoo
22jun - 25All DayPlacer County Fair
Event Details
The Placer County Fair and Events Center has a long history of tradition, family fun, and community-oriented spirit. Each year, the fair brings families back to a fun place unlike any other with carnival games and rides, tasty and unique foods, and entertainment for all ages. And, better yet, the fair offers FREE entry to all guests.
Daily features include:
The fair closes at 11pm each night with opening times varying between 12-3pm. Parking is $8. See the full schedule at placercountyfair.org.
Time
june 22 (Thursday) - 25 (Sunday) PST
Location
Placer County Fairgrounds
800 All America City Blvd., Roseville, CA 95678
22jun4:00 pm- 9:00 pmSacramento Kings Draft 17 Block Party
Event Details
Witness history and watch the Kings select #5 and #10! Enjoy food and drinks from local restaurants and a beer garden operated by the Midtown Association and watch the action unfold on a giant screen. Grant Napear and Doug Christie will broadcast live for KHTK, hear live music, and enjoy appearances by Slamson and the Sacramento Kings Dancers.
Time
(Thursday) 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm PST
Location
Midtown Sacramento
L St and 18th St, Sacramento, CA 95816
24jun3:00 pm- 8:00 pmR Street Block Party
Event Details
The R Street Block Party returns with a fun filled day including live art, food, kids zone, live music, cold beverages and a makers mart showcasing 40 of the best handmade vendors in Northern California. Taking over R Street from 10th-12th Streets, this block party is sure to have everything you need to get inspired and excited about our burgeoning arts district!
Time
(Saturday) 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm PST
Location
WAL Public Market
1104 R St Sacramento, CA 95811
Organizer
WAL Public Market
24jun6:00 pm- 9:00 pmEast Sac Pops in the Park (Glenn Hall Park)
Event Details
Come out to a different park each week in June for Pops in the Park, a free concert series that features great music, food, and tasty beer and wine happening every Saturday in June at parks throughout East Sacramento.
This week features UnSupervised, Sacramento’s most politically-correct band bringing R&B, soul and funk to your community event. They play fun pop music with a heavy blues flavor complete with horns, strings, and a very soulful singer! The band is comprised of local politicians and politically-savvy people so they definitely know what they’re playing about!reen.
Time
(Saturday) 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm PST
Location
McKinley Park
601 Alhambra Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95819
Organizer
City of Sacramento
3jul - 4All DayRancho Cordova Fourth of July Celebration
Event Details
Celebrate the 4th of July the right way with the Rancho Cordova Fourth of July Festival, a two day extravaganza designed to celebrate the local community and American heritage with concerts, a carnival, festival, a kids zone, a beer garden, a parade, and one of the biggest fireworks shows in the city. Considered a “signature event for the community,” don’t miss this once a year event that will no doubt make your 4th of July one to remember.
For a full schedule of events happening across these two days, visit ranchocordovajuly4th.com/schedule.
Time
july 3 (Monday) - 4 (Tuesday) PST
Location
Hagan Park
2197 Chase Drive Rancho Cordova, CA 95670