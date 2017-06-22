Towering Perspective

The Placer County Fair and Events Center has a long history of tradition, family fun, and community-oriented spirit. Each year, the fair brings families back to a fun place unlike any other with carnival games and rides, tasty and unique foods, and entertainment for all ages. And, better yet, the fair offers FREE entry to all guests.

Daily features include:

Carnival and Midway Games

Livestock Shows

Live Music

Competitive Exhibits

Auctions

Placer County Fair History Exhibit

Mind Works, an imagination gallery

Walk on the Wild Side on the Sunset Lawn

Camel and Pony Rides and a Petting Zoo

The fair closes at 11pm each night with opening times varying between 12-3pm. Parking is $8. See the full schedule at placercountyfair.org.