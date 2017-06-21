Home » New film: Transformers: The Last Knight
Arts Arts Community Voice Film Opinion Things to Do

New film: Transformers: The Last Knight

4 Min Read

Transformers: The Last Knight
Directed by Michael Bay

“Transformers: The Last Knight” is an awful movie – but, unlike its predecessors, it’s now a glorious kind of awful that transforms (yes, I went there) into an eye candy orgy, especially in 3D on a very large screen (the press screening was at the Esquire IMAX).

Which causes me to make a comparison I never expected to make: Michael Bay vs. Terrence Malick.

Back in 2011, I went into Malick’s “The Tree of Life” with some trepidation because Malick’s previous two films, “The Thin Red Line” (1998) and “The New World” (2005) had been visually wonderful (let’s face it, he never saw a backlit blade of grass or leaf he didn’t love) but with narratives that were heavily bogged down by philosophical musings, or vice versa. Then, amazingly, in “The Tree of Life,” it felt like he had thrown caution, and narrative structure, to the wind and just let loose with meaning of life musings in a manner that suddenly made more sense with, for example, some of the most transcendent depictions of childhood I’ve ever seen on screen.

“Transformers: The Last Knight” reminded me of the experience of watching that film. For years Michael Bay has been a director who’s essentially become a punchline for commentaries on massive, action-packed epics, in which explosions seem to rank higher in consideration than nuanced storytelling. And now he seems to have taken that to what might be its ultimate form, focusing so much on the epic action that he’s thrown almost everything else out.

“Transformers: The Last Knight” doesn’t feel like a single movie. It feels more like a trilogy, edited together by a 13 year old on a sugar high – the kind of kid who’d fall asleep at movies that merely claim to be fast and furious. Out with all the meaningful dialog, to the extent there ever was any, and out with all the scenes that neatly stitch things together. The outcome is three movies worth of robots, robots fighting, robots verbally sparring, robots verbally sparring about fighting, fast cars, robots becoming fast cars, and just sufficient shallow exchanges involving humans in between to avoid seizures.

Oddly, there might be more exposition in the flashbacks than dialog in the present day scenes. But that’s largely because the franchise is delving deep into Earth’s history, with the assertion that Transformers have essentially been here all along. The details are foggy – at one point it seems like 1,500-1,600 years and then it’s suddenly all the way back to a single continent and eons of history rather than centuries. Coincidentally, this is “The Tree of Life” territory, or maybe “Prometheus.”

These are the kinds of details that don’t work – which makes their scarcity more of a blessing than a curse. Sure, you’ll have to watch a scene set in about the 5th Century in the ruin of what’s probably a 12th Century building with at least 11th Century architecture – but it’ll be brief and before you know it, you’ll be back to mechanical dragons and completely redundant secondary characters who seem as unclear about their presence in the story as we are. And for all of their awfulness, scenes that dredge up King Arthur, Merlin, and the knights of Camelot (and their Transformer buddies) actually seem less painful than Guy Ritchie’s recent “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.”

In short, “Transformers: The Last Knight” is huge, loud, frenetic, disjointed, and generally pretty awful. But it’s also surprisingly fun to watch, unencumbered as it is by narrative coherence or (human) character development. Bay has done for action what Malick did previously for philosophy, serving it up devoid of complication, free of the obstructive interference of cohesive storytelling.

Pass the popcorn.

Tags

Events & Happpenings

 

    22jun4:00 pm- 9:00 pmSacramento Kings Draft 17 Block Party

    24jun3:00 pm- 8:00 pmR Street Block Party

    24jun6:00 pm- 9:00 pmEast Sac Pops in the Park (Glenn Hall Park)

    3jul - 4All DayRancho Cordova Fourth of July Celebration

    4jul5:00 pm- 10:00 pmJuly 4th at Cal Expo

See Full Calendar >>

news-from-our-sponsors See Local News >>

About the author

View All Posts
Tony Sheppard

Tony Sheppard

Tony is a Professor at Sacramento State, Co-Director of the Sacramento Film & Music Festival and a long-time writer, primarily on topics related to film and the film industry. He is an active supporter of the local arts community, an amateur photographer, and has an interest in architecture and urban planning topics. He is currently designing a 595 sq.ft. house on a very small infill lot in Sacramento.

  • Vitha Jorji

    Optimus Prime finds his dead home planet, Cybertron, in which he comes to find he was responsible for its destruction. He finds a way to bring Cybertron back to life, but in order to do so, Optimus needs to find an artifact that is on Earth.
    Link Video HD > http://bit.ly/2rLD0eZ
    Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager, Bumblebee, an English Lord, and an Oxford Professor.Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth.

Support Local

Submit Your Own Photo! >>

Topics

Subscribe to Our
Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happeninging
in the city
SUBSCRIBE!
We respect your privacy

Subscribe to Our Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happening in the city
SUBSCRIBE!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
X