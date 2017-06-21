LA’s FYF Festival Expands to 3-Day Festival for 2017

This year’s 14th annual FYF Festival will return to Los Angeles’ Exposition Park for three days of music in July. FYF (short for F*ck Yeah Fest) Festival has always been held in August, and the three day extravaganza was moved to July 21-13, possibly to take advantage of being right in the middle of summer. In 2004 Sean Carlson created FYF catering to a crowd who primarily listens to indie, rock, electronic and hip-hop music.

Indie music fans can be excited for an additional day of music with headliners: Missy Elliott, Bjork, Frank Ocean, A Tribe Called Quest, Nine Inch Nails and Solange. Supporting acts also include Anderson. Paak & the Free Nationals, Majid Jordan, Thundercat, Run the Jewels, Little Dragon, Kehlani, 6lack, Ty Segal and Blonde Redhead. Also, FYF just added Mac DeMarco to the Sunday line-up, returning for his fifth year in a row. In A brief round-up below, we have provided the down low about some of the artists performing at this year’s FYF Fest!

Missy Elliott

A true 90s kid dream come true. This will be her only performance of 2017 and if that is not enough, then you definitely did not have a deep love for throwback hip-hop and R&B. Regardless, Missy Elliott performing at a festival is very special. Hopefully she will play her classic hits like “Work It” and “Get Ur Freak On”. She will be closing out the main stage on Friday following Bjork.

Frank Ocean

The artist has been quiet, and has only performed once since 2014, and will finally be back in Los Angeles after cancelling his FYF Fest performance two years ago (and then Kanye West kindly stepped in). So we’ll keep our fingers crossed to see Frank Ocean return to a California stage.

Flying Lotus

Fans were given 3-D glasses along with their wristbands, or if you haven’t received your wristband yet be prepared for the unknown. Everyone going to his set on Friday, July 21, should wear them and be prepared for something on another level.

Nine Inch Nails

The band recently announced that they will be releasing their second trilogy of EPs, set to release before their headlining performance at FYF Fest. Everyone loves a good music announcement before they see a performance, there is something exciting about getting to see something for the first time.

Solange

Her last album, A Seat at the Table, was an elegantly empowering body of work bringing light to black culture and appropriation. If you have not listened to the album yet, you should definitely educate give it a listen from front to back when you have a moment. Solange is about to embark on her world tour fitting FYF Fest right in the middle of everything. FYF Fest announced that she will be playing on the main stage just after sunset for a special set. Lately, she has maintained her performances on a smaller scale, such as private shows, so it will be exciting to see what she has in store for the Main Stage on day 2!

Mura Masa

For people who enjoy a little electronic music fix at a festival, Mura Masa is the artist for you. The young producer started gaining a lot more recognition after A$AP Rocky rapped over his already impressive track “Love$ick”. His catchy trap infused future bass sound is fun to groove to mid-day at the festival where he will probably play “All Around the World”, his latest hit with Desiigner, and tracks off his upcoming debut album.

Tickets are currently on sale for single day Sunday tickets are $125 plus fees (Friday and Saturday are sold out), General admission tickets are $299 and VIP tickets are running for $549 plus fees. Be sure to get them before they’re gone!

Check out the FYF Fest website for more information.