Kings Draft: A Community Block Party

In the heat of Sacramento’s imminent development, the Sacramento Kings are hosting a Draft Block Party on Thursday June 22 to celebrate their own historic prospects in the NBA Draft. The free event will include a performance by Thunder Cover, appearances by Slamson and the Sacramento Kings Dancers, with local food vendors on-site and a beer garden operated by the Midtown Association.

Kings have made franchise history this year by landing the fifth and tenth picks in the first round of the NBA Draft. Many fans are hopeful the team’s position in the draft will yield the results a young team can build with.

While many speculations have been made and continue to surface, De’Aaron Fox seems to be Sacramento’s favorite pick at the number five slot. The team is in need of a strong force at the point guard position, which Fox has demonstrated throughout his college career at the University of Kentucky.

Among other prospects, University of Kansas’ Josh Jackson is a strong option for the Kings in the small forward position, along with Jayson Tatum from Duke.

Several other players have either met or practiced with the Kings, but it would seem the team is heavily invested in finding a point guard or small forward to get things going for next season, which led to many questions when the team met with the draft’s first overall pick candidate, Merkelle Fultz. As far of a stretch as the possibility of attaining the point guard may be, Fultz had a positive meeting with the team, leaving many fans hopeful that the front office is building positive relationships throughout the league – a silver lining in the aftermath of Cousins’ departure.

In reality, there is no telling what could happen in the days, hours, and minutes prior to the official selections on Thursday. For now, the good news of two first round picks outweighs most doubts.

Of course, the biggest news of the week came unexpectedly with the departure of Kings President, Chris Granger. Granger stepped down from his role on Monday with a message that highlights not only his grand efforts to keep the Kings in Sacramento and build Golden 1 Center in the heart of Downtown, but rather the realization that one man was able to change the city with efforts made off the court.

For a city that continues to strive for greatness in all aspects of the community, the Kings represent a beacon for world-class entertainment, business and Sacramento pride. In selecting the newest members of the Sacramento community, one can only hope the Kings find individuals who are willing and able to grow with the city and provide the necessary changes on, but most importantly off the court.

Below, is the official statement from the Kings on Chris Granger’s departure.

For more information on the Kings Draft Block Party, visit NBA.com/Kings/Draft.