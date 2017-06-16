Home » Sacramento Republic FC on a Roll After MLS Win; River Cats Return for 4-Game Series
Sacramento Republic FC's Emrah Klimenta (23) battles Tulsa during the 3-2 win over the Tulsa Roughnecks on May 20 at Papa Murphy's Park.
Sacramento Republic FC on a Roll After MLS Win; River Cats Return for 4-Game Series

Sacramento Republic FC returns to United Soccer League action 8 p.m. Saturday night at Papa Murphy Park against Vancouver. This comes after the team’s resounding 4-1 U.S. Open Cup victory over Real Salt Lake last Wednesday, Sacramento’s first ever win in a over a Major League Soccer team in a competitive match. It is also the first time the club will advance to the Fifth Round of the Cup.

Sacramento will stay home on Wednesday, June 21, for another 8 p.m. match against the USL’s Rio Grande Valley. The Republic FC will continue U.S. Open Cup action on June 28 on the road against another MLS team, LA Galaxy.

In other sports news, the Sacramento River Cats will return to Raley Field to face the Albuquerque Isotopes beginning Saturday night in a quick four-game series that ends Tuesday night.

Going into Friday, Sacramento currently is in last place in the Pacific Coast League’s Pacific Northern Division with a 25-40 record, 16 games behind division-leading Reno.

To purchase tickets for the Sac Republic game, visit sacrepublicfc.com. To purchase tickets for the River Cats, visit milb.com.

