Studio Ghibli Festival at the Tower Theatre This Summer

This summer, the Tower Theatre celebrates Japanese animation with 11 films from the acclaimed Studio Ghibli. The films will each have two screenings, on Wednesdays at 7pm and on the following Thursday mornings at 11am* through August.

The film schedule:

Nausicaa – June 21 & 22*

Spirited Away – June 28 & 29*

Ponyo – July 5 & 6*

Whisper of the Heart – July 12 & 13*

Process Mononoke – July 19 & 20*

The Cat Returns – July 27 & 27*

Howl’s Moving Castle – August 3 & 4*

The Wind Rises- August 9 & 10*

My Neighbor Totoro – August 16 & 17*

When Marnie Was There – August 23 & 24*

Kiki’s Delivery Service – August 30 & 31*

*In a neat attempt to accommodate fans, including kids and others who prefer not to try and read rapid subtitles, the Wednesday evening screenings will be shown in Japanese with subtitles in English, whereas the Thursday morning screenings will have all dialog dubbed into English.

All ticket prices are regular admission. The Tower Theatre is located at 2508 Land Park Drive, Sacramento. For more information about each film and to purchase tickets, visit readingcinemasus.com/tower.

The contents of this item have been adapted from a press release provided by the Tower Theatre’s parent company Reading Entertainment.

Tony Sheppard

Tony Sheppard

Tony is a Professor at Sacramento State, Co-Director of the Sacramento Film & Music Festival and a long-time writer, primarily on topics related to film and the film industry. He is an active supporter of the local arts community, an amateur photographer, and has an interest in architecture and urban planning topics. He is currently designing a 595 sq.ft. house on a very small infill lot in Sacramento.

Topics

