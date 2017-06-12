Home » Don’t Miss a Rowdy Roast in the Roundhouse in Old Sacramento This Thursday
roast
Events

Don’t Miss a Rowdy Roast in the Roundhouse in Old Sacramento This Thursday

2 Min Read

Get ready for a roast in the Roundhouse!

The community is invited to attend a spirited and fun “A Roast of Johan Otto” fundraising event on Thursday evening, June 15 in Old Sacramento State Historic Park. Sure to include lots of ribbing, roasting and riotous laughter, the celebratory event supports the Sacramento History Museum, Center for Sacramento History and newly renovated Sacramento Visitors Center.

Johan Otto is a longtime local resident and an influential developer and building owner who has made huge impacts in the region. Known for his commanding presence and charismatic demeanor, Johan is also a passionate champion of the Sacramento region in general and the historic district in particular. It’s only fitting we roast this board member of the Sacramento History Alliance and supporter of the Sacramento History Museum in the very area of Sacramento he has poured so much into.

The sure-to-be-lively evening will start at the Sacramento History Museum (101 I Street in Old Sacramento) for a reception from 5:30 to 7pm that will include entertaining live music, scrumptious appetizers and local wines and brews.  Then, the party will move the short distance to the Roundhouse inside the California State Railroad Museum (111 I Street) where the community will have the opportunity to publicly “roast” Johan to the delight of his friends, colleagues and community members.

“A Roast of Johan Otto” tickets cost $50 per adult or $40 for Sacramento History Museum members and are available in person at the Sacramento History Museum (during normal operating hours, 10am to 5pm), by calling 916-808-7059 or visiting sachistorymuseum.org.

Photo by Alan Cordova/CC Flickr

Tags

Events & Happpenings

 

    15jun7:30 pm- 9:15 pmTwilight Thursday Summer Concert: Rubicon Ride

    16jun - 18All DayDavis Music Festival 2017

    17jun9:00 am- 4:00 pmSacramento Zoo 90th Birthday Bash

    17jun6:00 pm- 9:00 pmEast Sac Pops in the Park (McKinley Park)

    17jun7:30 pmConcerts on the Square: Mania

See Full Calendar >>

news-from-our-sponsors See Local News >>

About the author

View All Posts
Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack has 25+ years of media and public relations experience.  Her work experience includes News10 (ABC) as Promotion Manager from 1989-1998 (where she developed and launched “Coats for Kids’ Sake,” a winter coat drive that lasted 20+ years plus coordinated Oprah Winfrey’s first ever visit to Sacramento) and Fleishman-Hillard as Vice President from 1998-2005 (where she led the wildly successful statewide “California Grown” program and also produced the five-minute video that played on the Jumbotron on Opening Day at Pac Bell Park). In 2007, she launched T-Rock Communications and currently handles a wide range of marketing activities for a number of top-notch organizations.

Support Local

Submit Your Own Photo! >>

Topics

Subscribe to Our
Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happeninging
in the city
SUBSCRIBE!
We respect your privacy

Subscribe to Our Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happening in the city
SUBSCRIBE!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
X