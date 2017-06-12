Don’t Miss a Rowdy Roast in the Roundhouse in Old Sacramento This Thursday

Get ready for a roast in the Roundhouse!

The community is invited to attend a spirited and fun “A Roast of Johan Otto” fundraising event on Thursday evening, June 15 in Old Sacramento State Historic Park. Sure to include lots of ribbing, roasting and riotous laughter, the celebratory event supports the Sacramento History Museum, Center for Sacramento History and newly renovated Sacramento Visitors Center.

Johan Otto is a longtime local resident and an influential developer and building owner who has made huge impacts in the region. Known for his commanding presence and charismatic demeanor, Johan is also a passionate champion of the Sacramento region in general and the historic district in particular. It’s only fitting we roast this board member of the Sacramento History Alliance and supporter of the Sacramento History Museum in the very area of Sacramento he has poured so much into.

The sure-to-be-lively evening will start at the Sacramento History Museum (101 I Street in Old Sacramento) for a reception from 5:30 to 7pm that will include entertaining live music, scrumptious appetizers and local wines and brews. Then, the party will move the short distance to the Roundhouse inside the California State Railroad Museum (111 I Street) where the community will have the opportunity to publicly “roast” Johan to the delight of his friends, colleagues and community members.

“A Roast of Johan Otto” tickets cost $50 per adult or $40 for Sacramento History Museum members and are available in person at the Sacramento History Museum (during normal operating hours, 10am to 5pm), by calling 916-808-7059 or visiting sachistorymuseum.org.

Photo by Alan Cordova/CC Flickr