Midtown Farmers Market Hosts Special Events in June

With many warm and sunny days ahead of us, the Midtown Farmers Market is celebrating the start of the summer season with special activities happening throughout June.

Sponsored by Sutter Health, the Midtown Farmers Market offers up to 90 farmer, grower and vendor booths bursting with fresh fruit, produce, and gourmet or locally made goods each week. As a highlight each month, a crowd-favorite activity is an entertaining cooking demonstration presented by a talented Midtown chef sponsored by University of the Pacific, Sacramento Campus.

In addition to the ongoing and bountiful offerings, Midtown Farmers Market guests can enjoy the following in June:

June 10 – Cantia Alley Chef demo at 11am

June 10 – Second Saturdays with talented artisans offering hand-crafted specialty goods

June 17 – Fresh & fun Father’s Day gift ideas plus “Know Your Grow” hands-on food-related educational experiences for kids

June 24 – Live music at the market

“Summertime is a great time to visit the year-round Midtown Farmers Market with everything in bloom bursting with freshness and flavor,” said Emily Baime Michaels, Executive Director of the Midtown Association. “With an always unique and upbeat Midtown vibe and nearly 100 vendors offering delicious local edibles, we love feeding curiosity about where our food comes from and exchanging culinary concepts with local chefs, growers, farmers and one another.”

Originally launched in 2013, the Midtown Farmers Market continues to grow and evolve to reflect the eclectic tastes of the surrounding neighborhood. The Market is highlighted by locally grown seasonal fruits and vegetables, specialty products and gourmet foods, great gift and garden finds in the mobile merchandise cart (every other week) plus plenty of dog and family-friendly patios for enjoying brunch.

The year-round market takes place on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on 20th Street from J Street to Kayak Alley (in winter, the market is open 9am-2pm). Parking available in nearby garages located at 1801 L Street or the East End Garage on 17th Street between L & Capitol plus various lots throughout Midtown.

Owned by the Midtown Association, the Midtown Farmers Market is managed by Unseen Heroes. More information about the Midtown Farmers Market is available at midtownfarmersmarketsac.com.

Photo by John Onate/CC Flickr