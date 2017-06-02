Maroon 5 @ BottleRock

In a fusion of stellar music and food, BottleRock served up a world-class appetite for entertainment with performances by Maroon 5, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, the FooFighters, and more. SacPress writer Cesar Alexander captured this moment and over a dozen others in his photo gallery coverage of the music and food festival.
Events & Happpenings
3jun10:30 am- 6:30 pmSacramento's 4th Annual Taco festival
The fourth annual Sacramento Taco Festival features a wide variety of delicious tacos, continuous entertainment, eating contests, professional wrestling and Northern California’s Chihuahua Beauty Contest.
Sacramento Taco Festival organizers have announced that this year’s main stage will feature King’s dancer and local entrepreneur Isela Perez, while top local comedian Stephen B will be special Emcee for the Chihuahua Beauty Contest portion of the day’s events.
(Saturday) 10:30 am - 6:30 pm PST
The Boulevard (Del Paso)
1600 Del Paso Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95815
Sacramento Taco Festivaltaco@sactacofest.com 15 Vignola Ct.
3jun4:00 pm- 7:00 pmTaste of Summer: Save Mart Grand Tasting
Head to Cesar Chavez Plaza to experience the best of Sacramento’s wine, beer, and bites. Local wine favorites such as Carvalho, Renwood and Klinker Brick are joined by craft beer breweries, including Lagunitas. Not to be left out, Sacramento’s food scene is represented in force with everything from artisan cheeses from Jollity Farm Farmstead Cheese to specialty olive oils, farm-fresh bites and restaurants including Hawks Provisions and Public House, Downtown and Vine, and Dawson’s Steakhouse.
(Saturday) 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm pst
Cesar Chavez Plaza
910 I Street Sacramento, CA 95814
Visit Sacramento
4jun10:00 am- 1:00 pmTaste of Summer: Farm-To-Fork Sunday Brunch
A long table stretched down Thirteenth Street under a canopy of trees is the best way to see off spring and welcome summer in a relaxed atmosphere where the focus is highlighting the best food and drink Sacramento has to offer. Experience the 3rd annual Farm-to-Fork Sunday Brunch for a morning of excellent food and bottomless Bloody Marys and mimosas. Bloody Marys provided by from Preservation & Co. while the mimosas feature Bogle Vineyards’ sparkling wine and the food is prepared by Dawson’s Steakhouse. And don’t worry – there’s plenty of time to try it all. For ages 21+.
(Sunday) 10:00 am - 1:00 pm PST
13th and K St
13th & K St., Sacramento, CA 95814
Visit Sacramento
4jun1:00 pm- 5:00 pmDavis Juneteenth Celebration
Juneteenth, also known as Juneteenth Independence Day or Freedom Day, is a holiday that commemorates the June 19, 1865 announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas, and more generally the emancipation of African-American slaves throughout the Confederate South.
There will be vendors, edutainment, displays, information booths and more. There will also be a “Social Justice is Always in Fashion” fashion show along with special guests Darlene Tellis, violinist Kippys Marks and Al Zaid who will be singing some Motown classics. It will be a fabulous day and we look forward to having fun at this family friendly event.
Additional activities will be held at the nearby library.
(Sunday) 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm PST
Veterans Memorial Center
203 E. 14th St, Davis, CA 95616
Davis Culture Co-Op
8jun5:00 pm- 9:00 pmGather: Oak Park (June)
Inspired by the warm California nights and the emerging trend of the food culture, Gather is a take on the city as a dining table. Set in a familiar, but unusual setting; this unique food event includes communal tables for out-door dining, a craft beer area, artisanal food vendors, designers, food demos, interactive art, live music and a modular kids park. Free entry; food available for purchase.
(Thursday) 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm PST
Historic Oak Park
3400 Broadway, Sacramento, CA 95817
Unseen Heroes