Home » Maroon 5 @ BottleRock
Photo of the Week

Maroon 5 @ BottleRock

1 Min Read

In a fusion of stellar music and food, BottleRock served up a world-class appetite for entertainment with performances by Maroon 5, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, the FooFighters, and more. SacPress writer Cesar Alexander captured this moment and over a dozen others in his photo gallery coverage of the music and food festival.

Events & Happpenings

 

    3jun10:30 am- 6:30 pmSacramento's 4th Annual Taco festival

    3jun4:00 pm- 7:00 pmTaste of Summer: Save Mart Grand Tasting

    4jun10:00 am- 1:00 pmTaste of Summer: Farm-To-Fork Sunday Brunch

    4jun1:00 pm- 5:00 pmDavis Juneteenth Celebration

    8jun5:00 pm- 9:00 pmGather: Oak Park (June)

See Full Calendar >>

news-from-our-sponsors See Local News >>

About the author

View All Posts
Bethany Harris

Bethany Harris

Bethany joined Sacramento Press in 2013 and enjoys writing articles that uncover the happenings of the city and the people behind the stories who make them so worth telling. A native of Sacramento, she also loves photography, running, and discovering new places and new things to do--both in the city and throughout California.

Support Local

Submit Your Own Photo! >>

Topics

Subscribe to Our
Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happeninging
in the city
SUBSCRIBE!
We respect your privacy

Subscribe to Our Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happening in the city
SUBSCRIBE!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
X