Maroon 5 @ BottleRock

Juneteenth, also known as Juneteenth Independence Day or Freedom Day, is a holiday that commemorates the June 19, 1865 announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas, and more generally the emancipation of African-American slaves throughout the Confederate South.

There will be vendors, edutainment, displays, information booths and more. There will also be a “Social Justice is Always in Fashion” fashion show along with special guests Darlene Tellis, violinist Kippys Marks and Al Zaid who will be singing some Motown classics. It will be a fabulous day and we look forward to having fun at this family friendly event.

Additional activities will be held at the nearby library.