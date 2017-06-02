Home » Da Vinci, Discounts & Donuts at Aerospace Museum’s Donut Day This Weekend
Da Vinci, Discounts & Donuts at Aerospace Museum's Donut Day This Weekend

Da Vinci, donuts, and discounts? Sounds like a day you don’t want to miss!

In recognition of National Donut Day (that falls each year on the first Friday in June), the Aerospace Museum is hosting a Donut Day on Saturday, June 3. Giving visitors the chance to experience two incredible works of art–the Da Vinci exhibit and delicious donuts–the day will feature discount admission (just $5 per person) and special pricing on their melt-in-your-mouth mini donuts from Danny’s Mini Donut truck, which will be on site with a steady round of fresh donuts.

If you haven’t already heard, the museum’s current exhibit, the Leonardo da Vinci “Machines in Motion”, is a wonder worth seeing. In addition to gaining access to the museum’s multitude aeronautical exhibits, discount admission will also allow guests to see this international traveling exhibit that includes 40 impressive machine replicas on display for a limited time. All of the hands-on machines are based on da Vinci’s visionary designs and innovative notebook drawings that have been meticulously constructed by a modern team of scientists and craftsmen in collaboration with the Leonardo da Vinci Museum in Florence, Italy.

Museum guests have the unique opportunity to set the machines in motion while learning and exploring the wide range of mechanical principles da Vinci employed to create each one. Grouped together in four sections according to the element which the machine operates or from which it draws power — Earth, Water, Air and Fire – the exhibit features visionary early inventions such as the helicopter, glider, armored tank, printing press, bicycle, robot and more.

Machines in Motion opened in February and will remain in Sacramento through early September. There’s no better time to see it than when it includes discount admission and mouth-watering donuts!

And as a bonus, kids 5 and younger are free. For more information, call 916-643-3192 or visit aerospaceca.org.

