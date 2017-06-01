Museums Offer Fun & Fascinating Summer Camps for Kids

Get ready for some summertime fun! Instead of the traditional summer camps for kids, think about local museums and destinations that also offer unique and fun activities.

From learning more about art to archery or creepy crawlers to deep space, nearly a dozen Sacramento area museums and destinations are offering special hands-on summer classes, camps and activities for kids.

While an impressive and complete listing is available (and continually updated) at sacmuseums.org/summer-camps, a sampling of the summer camps include the following:

Kids Summer Studio @ Verge Center for the Arts

Two week (ages 6-9) & four week (ages 10-14) series incrementally available from June 19-August 11, 10am-3pm. For the artistic kids among you, Verge Center of the Arts is offering week-long classes that teach youth techniques in ceramics, painting, mosaics, mixed mediums, fiber arts, comic books, and/or an installation piece. Each week-long (Monday-Friday) class can purchase singularly or as a bundle. More info at vergeart.com.

Four-Day Aerospace Camp @ the Aerospace Museum of California

June 26 – 29 & July 10 – 13, 9am to 4pm, Ages 13-17. Give your teens a chance to pilot their own adventure! They will learn about aviation and experience it first-hand. Activities include using the Flight Zone simulators to gain experience flying a plane and visiting the United States Coast Guard Station to see real flight operations in action. Plus, all students will have the chance to fly on a small private aircraft. More info at aerospaceca.org.

Loud, Big, Slimy Science Camp @ the Powerhouse Science Center Discovery Campus

July 17 — 21, 9am-4pm, Ages 7-12. Campers at this fun science camp will create extraordinary chemical reactions. They’ll measure and mix materials and observe the surprising results while learning about the different states of matter. Campers investigate fantastic forces while learning about Newton’s Laws and how we take advantage of them in our everyday life. Campers will use real scientific equipment to dive into hands on chemistry and physics labs. More info and a large variety of other camps at powerhousesc.org.

Gold Fever @ the Sacramento History Museum

July 17-21, 9am-4pm, Grades 1st-7th. One of three “History Camps” for kids offered by the Sacramento History Musuem, the Gold Fever camp gives young’ins the chance to travel back in time to the Gold Rush. Activities include visits to local museums, a ride on a steam train and covered wagon as well as crafts and games about life during the Gold Rush. More info about this camp and other History Camps at sachistorymuseum.org.

Music Makers Camp @ Fairytale Town

July 25-28, 9am-12pm. Campers will explore music and get to meet some professional musicians for a summer sing-along to remember. Basic music principles and a bit of music history will be covered along with music related arts & crafts. At the end of the week parents and loved ones are invited to a concert put on by the campers. More info and a multitude of other camps at fairytaletown.org.

Availability is limited and costs vary. Parents are encouraged to connect with the individual museum(s) of interest for more details and to explore availability.

Photo by Valentina Yachichurova/CC Flickr