BottleRock Napa Valley: A Toast to the Legends [Photos]

From hosting legendary chefs to some of the most anticipated musical acts of our time, BottleRock Napa Valley grew into its fifth year like fine wine. Throughout the course of Memorial Day weekend, the music, wine, food and brew festival solidified its place as California’s premier choice for world-class entertainment.

Musical legends Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, the Foo Fighters and Maroon 5 closed out each night of the festival, respectively leading the musical bill as the most sought-after performances of the weekend. However, with acts such as The Roots, Fitz & The Tantrums, The Devil Makes Three, Andra Day, Judah & The Lion, La Santa Cecilia, Hirie and Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires, there was hardly a chance to miss a special performance.

Of course, if BottleRock could capitalize on one major platform, it would be its culinary stage, where celebrity guests, chefs and artists have come together to create some of the festival’s most memorable moments. Whether it be Adam Richman’s recreation of Warren G’s classic “Regulators” into a culinary-themed “Marinators,” or Japanese chef Masahuru Morimoto bringing together former NFL stars Franco Harris and Charles Woodson on-stage with a massive tuna fish, there was always a spectacle waiting to be celebrated.

In a unique exchange of culinary flavor, Ayesha Curry’s engaging demonstration alongside legendary Bay Area rapper E-40 became an instant classic on Friday. What started with a special chicken and waffles recipe soon became an unexpected reunion among friends, as actress Tamera Mowry and Warriors guard Stephen Curry joined the onstage antics with full support from the crowd.

As the weekend continued, BottleRock guests were left brimming with what to do next. Crowds would emerge as fast as they would disperse into the next activity, event or meal.

While a grand majority of the crowds were making their way to Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers on Saturday night, there were hundreds still who chose to be a part of the country’s largest silent disco, headlined by Big Boi and The White Panda. Regardless of ones decision, crowds were left with a momentous experience, sure to outlast the weekend’s festivities.

Officially regarded as “the first taste of summer,” BottleRock continues to serve a world-class appetite for entertainment. One can only wait to find out what next year’s celebration will bring to the table, as the festival returns May 25-27.

Photos by Cesar Alexander and Mahina Merck