And Then There Were Six: Calling All Dreamers Finalists Announced (Vote Now!)

There are lots of dreamers out there, but six local dreamers proved they have what it takes to be a finalist in the 5th annual Calling All Dreamers competition.

For the next six weeks, the community of Sacramento is called upon to “meet” the 2017 finalists and choose which they would like to see become the city’s next Downtown storefront.

The winner, which will be announced in July, will receive an impressive prize package valued at $100,000, giving the winning dreamer everything they need to start their business, from consultation/legal/advertising services to 10k in start-up capital to up to six months of free rent (and more!).

Learn more about the competition and hear from 2016’s winner, Oblivion Comics & Coffee (who just opened their shop last week), in the article we published in March when the competition was announced by Calling All Dreamers organizer Downtown Sacramento Partnership.

Check out 2017’s finalists below and then vote for your favorite by 5pm on June 26 at downtownsac.org.

Milk House Shakes

With milk shakes named after US Presidents, you can bet Kelly Boyles’ Milk House Shakes will have some fun and creative menu options, such as the “George Washington” featuring vanilla, apple pie filling, pie crust crumbs, and cherry on top. Which milk shake will you look forward to trying?

Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Churro Project

Did someone say churro shop? Odds are there are many out there saying “heck yes!” to local brothers Peter and Chris Syravong’s churro and ice cream shop that will include modern twists and customized flavors.

Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Miscellaneous

The idea is to become a community of entrepreneurs under one roof, while giving the creatives and dreamers out there a single place to display and sell their items without the overhead of owning their own store. Providing shelving, space, and exposure for rent, William and Gabriela Mendoza’s Miscellaneous will also provide networking and workshop opportunities.

Website

Sacramento Whiskey Co.

Joe Ledbetter aims to open Sacramento’s first distillery since prohibition. In addition to a mantra for quality, Sacramento Whiskey Co. will be a must-see destination for downtown visitors and our region’s leader in distilled whiskey.

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

The Kitchen Table

Centered around a farm table at the heart of the store, Susan O’Brien’s dream is to open a boutique of local, unique and vintage-inspired kitchen items. The Kitchen Table will be a one-stop-shop of specially curated gifts and food-celebrating products that will also be the perfect space to host special events.

Instagram

Vity

Customized, all-natural, and affordable skin care. Enough said? There is a whole lot of people out there who would love a build-your-own skin care line that is “homemade and handmade”. Meet Jade Epps and Vity.

Website | Facebook