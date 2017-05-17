Home » Five ‘Blue Star Museums’ Offer Free Admission to Military Personnel and Their Families This Summer
Community Voice Things to Do

Five ‘Blue Star Museums’ Offer Free Admission to Military Personnel and Their Families This Summer

2 Min Read

Five Sacramento area museums will participate in Blue Star Museums, a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and museums across America to offer free admission to all active duty military personnel and their families from Memorial Day (May 29) through Labor Day (September 4).

The five local museums participating in Blue Star Museums include:

California Automobile Museum
California Museum
Crocker Art Museum
Fairytale Town
Sacramento History Museum

This year, more than 2,000 (and counting) museums in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and American Samoa are taking part in the initiative. The participating museums represent the fine arts, science, history, Native centers, children’s museums and more. The free admission program is available to any bearer of a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), a DD Form 1173 ID card, or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card, which includes active duty military (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard), National Guard and Reserve members and up to five immediate family members.

Before planning a visit, please contact the individual museums for hours of operation and note some are normally closed on Mondays and in observance of holidays such as Memorial Day and Labor Day. For more information or a complete list of participating Blue Star museums, please visit arts.gov.

Tags

Events & Happpenings

 

    21may8:00 am- 12:00 pmSunday Street on Broadway

    25may - 29All DaySacramento County Fair

    26may - 29may 2611:00 ammay 29Sacramento Music Festival

    27may1:00 pm- 5:00 pmRed, White, and Brewfest

See Full Calendar >>

news-from-our-sponsors See Local News >>

About the author

View All Posts
Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack has 25+ years of media and public relations experience.  Her work experience includes News10 (ABC) as Promotion Manager from 1989-1998 (where she developed and launched “Coats for Kids’ Sake,” a winter coat drive that lasted 20+ years plus coordinated Oprah Winfrey’s first ever visit to Sacramento) and Fleishman-Hillard as Vice President from 1998-2005 (where she led the wildly successful statewide “California Grown” program and also produced the five-minute video that played on the Jumbotron on Opening Day at Pac Bell Park). In 2007, she launched T-Rock Communications and currently handles a wide range of marketing activities for a number of top-notch organizations.

Support Local

Submit Your Own Photo! >>

Topics

Subscribe to Our
Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happeninging
in the city
SUBSCRIBE!
We respect your privacy

Subscribe to Our Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happening in the city
SUBSCRIBE!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
X