Sacramento’s Open Invitation to Gather: Oak Park [Photos]

Sunsets in Oak Park continue to serve a lasting impression within the community-based event, Gather: Oak Park, taking a hold of the local culinary and arts scene every second Thursday of the month. On the corner of 3rd and Broadway, Unseen Heroes and the Oak Park Business Association provide the perfect setting for like-minded individuals eager to jump-start the weekend full of Sacramento spirit.

Whether it be the communal table that cuts through the center of the grounds, its local selection of artisanal food vendors and craft beer, or the balancing musical performances between DJs and live music, it is hard to deny an invitation to Gather.

The idea that Sacramento will continue to grow full of diversity prevails among the many vendors and its patrons. Established names such as Pizza Supreme Being and Cousins Maine Lobster lead the way for those hungry to try some of Sacramento’s favorite dishes, while providing a platform for growing businesses such as Conscious Creamery, Masa Guiseria and The Roaming Spoon.

While Gather is centered around Sacramento’s culinary delights, it also serves to provide a space for local designers, interactive arts, crafts and a modular kids park curated by Sol Collective. In keeping the event free and open to the public, Gather is sure to be a place where Sacramento connects the dots “between the online and offline world of lifestyle and events.”

Below, we have a series of photos to provide a glimpse of the atmosphere one can find inside Oak Park’s Triangle District every second Thursday of the month, now through October.

For more information on Gather: Oak Park and future events, visit GatherNights.com

Photos by Bethany Harris and Cesar Alexander