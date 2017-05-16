Amgen Rides Through Sacramento

SacPress photographer Steve Martarano captures the excitement of the Amgen Tour of California, the Sacramento leg of which included the conclusion of the women’s race as well as the opening stage for the men as they began their seven-day competition.
Events & Happpenings
21may8:00 am- 12:00 pmSunday Street on Broadway
Event Details
Open Streets events are part of a global movement of transforming streets into pop-up parks and activated public spaces. Open to the community of all ages, Sacramento’s first open street event “Sunday Street,” will temporarily close a City street to cars and open it up for the community to engage in healthy activities of all kinds! Whether it’s yoga on the street, bicycle demos, or street performers, the inaugural event will be filled with activities for the whole family to enjoy.
See the event map and more info at the City of Sacramento website.
Time
(Sunday) 8:00 am - 12:00 pm PST
Location
Broadway Blvd - between Riverside and 2nd
Organizer
City of Sacramento
26may - 29may 2611:00 ammay 29Sacramento Music Festival
Event Details
Head to Old Sac for a one-of-a-kind music experience on Memorial Day Weekend. The Sacramento Music Festival is a safe, four-day, all-day party featuring LIVE music, 100 unique performances, street dancing, animated parades, instruments booming, and great food and drink in an energetic atmosphere. See Old Sacramento transform to a musical stage in the streets.
Schedule varies by day, with performances ongoing from 10-11:00am – 9-10:00pm. See the full schedule at sacmusicfest.com.
And check out our article of last year’s Sacramento Music Festival!
Time
26 (Friday) 11:00 am - 29 (Monday) 11:00 pm PST
Location
Old Sacramento
1124 2nd St, Sacramento, California 95814
27may1:00 pm- 5:00 pmRed, White, and Brewfest
Event Details
Need plans for Memorial Day weekend? Look no further! The Sacramento Red, White, and Brewfest featuring Arden Park Roots is Sacramento’s newest and most affordable beer festival. The festival will feature local craft beers and ciders, food trucks, and live music, including Arden Park Roots, Sir Coyler & Hist Asthmatic Band, and The Heritage Band. The day also includes a Memorial Day Weekend Patriotic Costume Contest at 2pm. Last pour at 4:15. Must be 21 to attend.
Time
(Saturday) 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm PST
Location
Cesar Chavez Plaza
910 I Street Sacramento, CA 95814
Organizer
Sacramento