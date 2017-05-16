Home » Amgen Rides Through Sacramento
Women's Stage 4 Amgen Tour of California racers on one of 20 final laps around the Capitol on Sunday, here seen coming down 9th Street before turning left onto N Street.
SacPress photographer Steve Martarano captures the excitement of the Amgen Tour of California, the Sacramento leg of which included the conclusion of the women’s race as well as the opening stage for the men as they began their seven-day competition.

