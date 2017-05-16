Amgen Rides Through Sacramento

Open Streets events are part of a global movement of transforming streets into pop-up parks and activated public spaces. Open to the community of all ages, Sacramento’s first open street event “Sunday Street,” will temporarily close a City street to cars and open it up for the community to engage in healthy activities of all kinds! Whether it’s yoga on the street, bicycle demos, or street performers, the inaugural event will be filled with activities for the whole family to enjoy.

See the event map and more info at the City of Sacramento website.