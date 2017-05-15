Kicking Off a California Summer Full of Music

It feels like 2017 is flying by and summer music festival season is finally upon us. I have been to many music festivals throughout California, where I have experienced some of the greatest musical performances and venues our state has to offer. This year’s summer festival season will take us to Los Angeles’ Skyline Festival this week to start things off, before we make a few stops around the state and end up in San Francisco for Outside Lands in August. We have put together a list of some of the best festivals to go to depending on your preferred music genres and festival atmosphere. Check out the full list below and get pumped for summer! Radio Hill + KCRW: Skyline (Los Angeles) – May 20 Los Angeles radio station KCRW’s 89.9’s Skyline Festival will reopen this year at the L.A. Historic Park. The music line-up will feature Miike Snow, Duke Dumont, Lido, Jason Bentley and more! Considering this will be a one-day event, it is considered far less of an investment if you feel like traveling to Southern California for the weekend since it allows you one full day of music and dancing, and then you have Sunday to be a tourist around Los Angeles or even hit the beach near Santa Monica! You can purchase tickets for Skyline here. Lightning in a Bottle (Bradley, CA) – May 24-29

If you are looking for a weekend outdoor adventure during Memorial Day Weekend, you can take a four and a half hour drive to The Do Lab’s annual Lightning in a Bottle Music and Arts Festival in Bradley, CA. Every year attending Lightning in a Bottle (LIB) I feel like it is a great place to hear more up-and-coming music, as well as have a more interactive experience when it comes to music festivals among the spacious, but intimate desert grounds. This year they are adding twelve new big art structures, more interactive experiences, new yoga locations, and with the added rainfall there will be a lake and lakeside attractions. So along with camping gear, be sure to bring your swimming gear as well.

FYF Fest (Los Angeles) – July 21-23

This year FYF Fest has pushed up the date for their 14th annual festival, expanding into three days filled with music at Exposition Park in Downtown Los Angeles. If you have been to OutsideLands in San Francisco, I feel like this festival is Southern California’s take on catering to hipsters and sophisticated die hard music fans. Missy Elliott will be performing her only scheduled show of 2017, along with Bjork, Frank Ocean and Nine Inch Nails headlining the weekend. A Tribe Called Quest, Solange, Run the Jewels, Anderson Paak and the Free Nationals, MGMT and many more will also be performing over the weekend. General admission tickets are currently on sale for $299 plus fees, with weekend VIP passes also available. Check out the FYF Fest website for more information regarding ticketing, getting to the festival and updates.

HARD Fest (Southern California) – August 5-6

HARD SUMMER will be celebrating its 10-year anniversary this year and will be returning to The Speedway in Fontana, CA. This year’s headliners will include DJ Snake, Justice (DJ set), Bassnectar, Snoop Dogg performing his classic album,”Doggystyle,” while Dog Blood will be performing their only show of 2017. Festival founder, Gary Richards (also known by his stage name Destructo) always knows how to book the top talent in electronic music and has been expanding the line-up to feature more hip-hop and indie acts over the years. Demonstrating the capabilities of a festival founder in touch with the industry and fellow music producers and DJs, Richard has been successfully curating one of the most talked about music festivals of the summer. Despite the heavy hitting electronic dance music line-up, Migos, Rae Sremmurd, Skepta, Tinashe and Charlie XCX are scheduled to perform, as well as hosting Mike Will Made It’s first festival appearance, ever.

OutsideLands (San Francisco) – August 11-13

San Francisco’s OutsideLands will be celebrating its 10th anniversary this year continuing to host the largest independent music festival in the country. Festies will be returning to Golden Gate Park as this year’s line-up has been one of the most promising yet for the regular indie loving hipsters with Lorde, Metallica, The Gorillaz, The Who and A Tribe Called Quest headlining. The music line-up always has a nice balance of indie bands, vocalists, hip-hop artists and electronic dance music, but definitely cater to the hipsters of San Francisco. We are excited to celebrate OutsideLands’ 10th year anniversary this year in Golden Gate Park, tickets are currently on sale for the 3-day event, stay tuned for single day line-ups and tickets.

