First Festival 2017 Recap [Photos]

Sacramento’s First Festival observed its third annual celebration of local music and arts this past weekend inside West Sacramento’s River Walk Park. With an eclectic gathering of the region’s most beloved and up-and-coming comics and musicians, First Fest was no disappointment for those looking to find great talent from the many realms of Sacramento.

Hundreds of music fans came out between Saturday and Sunday to support Sacramento’s local music scene and its grassroots efforts. At the forefront of performances, the likes of Oleander, DLRN, Arden Park Roots and Hobo Johnson and the Lovemakers were leading crowds to celebrate each other.

For many artists throughout the weekend, performing before a crowd outside their personal arena was a first time experience. Although the event seemed to lack adequate incentive for those unfamiliar to local names, those who were present were gifted by the greatest lure of all: an artist’s desire to share their talent.

Given the warm reactions shared by many in attendance, First Fest’s success will come to show in the strength that word-of-mouth can carry.

Below, we have captured a glimpse at the artists who made this year’s First Festival a pleasure to attend.

For more information on the festival and all of its artists, visit FirstFestivalSacramento.com.