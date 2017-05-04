Home » Reno to Open Third Raley Field Home Stand of the Young Season
young season
Tyler Beede continues as the staff's ace.
Sports

Reno to Open Third Raley Field Home Stand of the Young Season

2 Min Read

Sacramento begins play Saturday with the third home stand of the young season, and the River Cats have displayed their primary role as the Triple A affiliate for the San Francisco Giants — several players have already been promoted out of Sacramento to the parent club.

Sacramento opens a quick four-game home stand against the Reno Aces at 7:05 p.m. Saturday. Fans arriving early at Raley Field can also catch the Wounded Warriors Amputee Softball Team take on the Sacramento All-Stars at 3:30.

If you failed to catch a River Cats’ game during April, you’ve already missed appearances by the highly touted Christian Arroyo, valuable utility player Kelby Tomlinson and the veteran Michael Morse, who all now are contributing in San Francisco. Meanwhile, catcher Tim Federowicz spent some time in San Francisco but is currently back behind the plate at Raley Field.

While both the Giants and River Cats have struggled early in 2017 (both are in last place in their respective divisions), Sacramento, 9-17 through Wednesday, is still filled with prospects, led by pitchers Joan Gregoria (1.95 ERA) and No. 1 draft pick Tyler Beede, who might end up in San Francisco soon due to the dirt bike accident of ace Madison Bumgarner. Top River Cats hitters include Carlos Moncrief (.353 average with 18 hits), and Jae-Gyun Hwang (.309 average, and a team-leading 13 RBI).

The series runs through Monday. For more information and tickets, go to rivercats.com.

Christian Arroyo hit a torrid .446 with three home runs and 12 runs batted before heading to San Francisco, where he continued to shine at the Major League level.
Second baseman Kelby Tomlinson, here against Tacoma on April 9, hit .254 with 59 at-bats before getting called back up to San Francisco.
Jae-Gyun Hwang leads the River Cats with 13 RBI.

Photos by Steve Martarano

