Chocolate A La Delicious: Chocolate Week is Back!

Get ready to enjoy chocolate in a multitude of ways – drizzled, dipped, chilled, paired, melted, mixed and more–during Old Sacramento Chocolate Week happening May 8-14.

Chocolate lovers of all ages are invited to visit Old Sacramento to experience a variety of delicious and delectable chocolate-related activities throughout the week. While eating chocolate may be the best way to enjoy the treat, activities are not limited to just eating as events also include arcade games, dancing, painting, scavenger hunts, trivia, and more.

And if adult mixers are your thing, don’t miss the clever combinations with brews, wines, or inventive “choc-tails”.

Below is a round-up of the fun and/or delicious activities planned throughout the week:

Chocolate Scavenger Hunt

Monday, May 8 from 12 to 5 p.m. Explore the historic district by solving clues that will lead you through some of Sacramento’s most iconic buildings. Make it to the end of the scavenger hunt and your reward will be chocolate-y and sweet. Pick up your map and first clue at the newly renovated Sacramento Visitors Center (1002 Second Street). The hunt is free, self-guided, untimed and limited to 125 participants.

Tango & Chocolate

Monday, May 8 from 6:30 to 8:45 p.m. Sample some delicious treats while you learn how to tango in this introductory class offered by Tango By the River (128 J Street). Grab a partner or come on your own and learn the fundamentals of Argentine Tango and moving with a partner in simple steps. There are two, one-hour classes: one at 6:30 p.m. and one at 7:45 p.m. (sold out). Tickets are $8.50 per person and can be purchased online in advance.

Choc-La-Trivia

Monday, May 8 from 7 to 9 p.m. Did you know there are three chocolate shops in Old Sacramento — Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Sacramento Sweets, and Turtles? Test your chocolate-y knowledge during a fun and free Monday Night Trivia activity at Fat City Bar & Cafe (1001 Front Street) with a chance to win great prizes, too! Advance registration is not necessary but trivia participants should be ready to start at 7 p.m.

Chocolate Museum Day

Tuesday, May 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit the Old Sacramento Schoolhouse Museum (1200 Front Street) as they turn chocolate-y for the day. There will be chocolate treats that guests won’t want to miss as they learn about education in Sacramento’s early days.

Chocolate Arcade Night

Tuesday, May 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. Enjoy delicious chocolate while playing classic arcade video games like PAC-MAN for free at The Old Fashioned Candy & Confectionary Store (1107 Front Street).

Chocolate and Paint Night

Tuesday, May 9 from 7 – 9 p.m. Looking for a perfect date night, activity with friends, or just a relaxing evening out? Enjoy complimentary cannolis as artist Takia Meacham of Pop, Pour & Paint guides you through a painting class at Graciano’s Chicago Deep Dish Pizza & Speakeasy (1023 Front Street). Food and drinks are available for purchase.

Chocolate Mixers

Wednesday, May 10 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Visit some of the District’s best boutiques and enjoy complimentary champagne, wine and chocolate while you shop. Participating retailers include Mea Vita (121 K Street), Visions of Eden (126 J Street), and Moxy Threads (1029 Front Street). Plus, dog owners should head to Old Sacramento’s dog boutique, Dog Gone Licious (1115 Front Street) for Puppy Hour where guests will enjoy champagne and chocolate along with some specially created treats for your best friend!

Chocolate Pairing Night

Wednesday, May 10 from 5 to 8 p.m. Chocolate paired with wine and brews sounds like the perfect weeknight break. Some of Sacramento’s best local chefs created the perfect pairing for this one-night, exclusive event at SacTown Sports Bar (106 J Street) and Rio City Café (1110 Front Street). Tickets for guests ages 21 and old can be purchased in advance online.

Beignet Day

Thursday, May 11 All Day. Enjoy a complimentary chocolate drizzled beignet with the purchase of any meal at Willie’s Burgers (110 K Street), home of the Hammer burger!

Choc-Tails

Thursday, May 11 from 5 p.m. to closing. Come out on Thirsty Thursday and try Choc-tails at these participating locations:

Rio City Café (1110 Front Street): Mint Chocolate Chip Martini

Ten22 (1022 Second Street): Chocolate La

Firehouse Restaurant (1112 Second Street): Cocoa No.3

Fat City Café (1001 Front Street): Chocolate Martini

Graciano’s Deep Dish Pizza and Speakeasy (1023 Front Street): The Turtle Cocktail

Sports Corner Café (1030 Second Street): Chocolate Mint Martini

Luis Jr.’s Mexican Food (900 Second Street): Chocolate Margarita

SacTown Sports Bar & Grill (106 J Street): Sactown Island Mocha

Choc-La-Tour

Friday, May 12 from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday afternoon is a perfect time to go on a 10-stop self-guided “Choc-la-tour” to discover, taste and savor some delicious (and even surprising!) chocolate edibles. This sell-out event gives you a chance to stroll and sample your way through the district making stops at participating merchants. Tickets can be redeemed between 3:30 – 6:30 p.m. at Second and K Street in front of Sports Corner Cafe, and then guests can wander at their own pace sampling each treat!

History of Chocolate Lessons & Word Games

Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guess the number of cocoa beans in the jar for a prize at the Old Sacramento Schoolhouse Museum (1200 Front Street). Plus, kids of all ages will enjoy testing their chocolate-y knowledge with a fun word search or crossword puzzle.

Chocolate Turtle Demonstration

Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Stop in Turtles (1017 Second Street) to see how one of Old Sacramento’s resident chocolatiers makes their namesake treat and browse a delightful collection of sweets, cookie jars, lunch boxes and vintage decorations.

All Week Specials:

Throughout the Week: Patrons can enjoy these sweet specials all week long:

Chef’s Olive Mix (131 J Street): 10 percent off Dark Chocolate Balsamic

Sacramento Sweets Co. (1035 Front Street): Buy two get one free Chocolate-Dipped Licorice and Chocolate-Dipped Marshmallows

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (1039 2nd Street): Buy one Hand Made Caramel Apple, get the second one free

Sports Corner Café (1030 Second Street): Try Iron & Fist Brewing Co.’s Chocolate Mint Stout

Ten22 (1022 Second Street): Double Cocoa Brownie and Mocha Bread Pudding dessert for $7

Rio City Café (1110 Front Street): Chocolate Cake with Strawberries and Chocolate Dipped Strawberries for $6

Fat City Café (1001 Front Street): Featured special dish is Pork Tenderloin with Chocolate Mole

For more details (and advance ticket information) about the Old Sacramento Chocolate Week, please call 916-970-5226 or visit www.oldsacramento.com.

