Auto Museum to Celebrate 30 Years with Historic Rides, Ice Cream & More

The California Automobile Museum – which first opened on May 1, 1987 – is recognizing 30 years of history, art and technology with a special celebration on Saturday, May 6.

Whether you’re a car enthusiast or not, the Auto Museum will be a fun place to be this weekend, especially if you fancy rides in vintage autos and cheap ice cream by the scoop. To celebrate the museum’s 30 years of delivering auto displays and events, rides in historic fire trucks from the 1920s to the 1960s will be open to visitors as well as 30 cent ice cream, a children’s story time activity, a Family Fire Prevention Trailer, and more activities for all. This is all in addition, of course, to access to the museum’s fun and impressive displays.

That being said, guests are encouraged to check out the current “To The Rescue” fire truck exhibit currently on display inside the museum. The colorful and dramatic exhibit includes many of the early fire trucks, fire-fighting equipment and other objects that served to save our city from the late 1800s and through the 1940s.

Rides will be offered 10 a.m. to noon and again 1 to 3 p.m. The rides are free, however, a donation of $5 is welcomed.

These special activities are made possible by participation from involved community organizations such as the Sacramento Fire Museum, Shriner’s Hospital Fire Brigade, West Sacramento Fire Department, City of Davis Centennial, Firefighters Burn Institute, Sacramento Fire Department and the Sacramento Fire Reserves.

For more information about the 30 Year Celebration, “To the Rescue” exhibit or the California Automobile Museum in general, please call 916-442-6802 or visit CalAutoMuseum.org.