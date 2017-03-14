Home » Light & Shadows
It’s a mysterious and glorious scene when the sun filters through California’s towering Redwoods. On the drive down to Fern Canyon near Eureka we couldn’t help but stop and capture a few shots of this awe-inspiring sight. – Bethany Harris

