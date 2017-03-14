Light & Shadows

It’s a mysterious and glorious scene when the sun filters through California’s towering Redwoods. On the drive down to Fern Canyon near Eureka we couldn’t help but stop and capture a few shots of this awe-inspiring sight. – Bethany Harris
24feb - 19marAll DayThe Great Gatsby
Sacramento City College’s City Theatre continues their season celebrating the college’s 100th anniversary with Fitzgerald’s classic of decadence, idealism, and excess, creating a portrait of the Roaring Twenties that has been
Sacramento City College’s City Theatre continues their season celebrating the college’s 100th anniversary with Fitzgerald’s classic of decadence, idealism, and excess, creating a portrait of the Roaring Twenties that has been described as a cautionary tale regarding the American Dream.
Show times are as follows:
Time
February 24 (Friday) - March 19 (Sunday) Pst
Location
City Theatre - Sacramento City College
3835 Freeport Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95822
24mar7:30 pm- 9:30 pmSacramento Ballet Presents Peter Pan & Viva Vivaldi
Join the Sacramento Ballet Company for their production of Peter Pan.
Join the Sacramento Ballet Company for their production of Peter Pan.
Let your imagination soar on a non-stop flight past the second star on the right to Neverland with the boy who won’t grow up. Join Peter, Wendy, Tinkerbell, Tiger Lily, and the Lost Boys as they outwit the nefarious Captain Hook, the baddest Pirate of them all! Ron Cunningham’s high-flying Peter Pan is perfect fun for the whole family!
Sharing the program with Peter Pan is the high energy tour-de-force, Viva Vivaldi. Resident choreographer and co-founder of the Joffrey Ballet, Gerald Arpino’s seminal work was part of the dance revolution that catapulted the Joffrey Ballet to international acclaim.
Time
(Friday) 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm PST
Location
Community Center Theatre
1301 L St Sacramento, California
26mar7:30 pmAriana Grande: The Dangerous Woman Tour
Multi-platinum selling and Grammy Award-nominated artist, Ariana Grande will be bringing her biggest tour yet to the Golden 1 Center. Within less than a year, Ariana Grande captured No. 1 on the
Multi-platinum selling and Grammy Award-nominated artist, Ariana Grande will be bringing her biggest tour yet to the Golden 1 Center. Within less than a year, Ariana Grande captured No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 twice-first with her Republic Records debut Yours Truly as well as with its 2014 follow-up, My Everything.
Time
(Sunday) 7:30 pm
Location
Golden 1 Center
500 David J Stern Walk, Sacramento
1apr - 8All DaySacramento Food Film Festival
Started in 2012, the Sacramento Food Film Festival was born from the idea that the
Started in 2012, the Sacramento Food Film Festival was born from the idea that the Food Literacy Center (FLC) must educate the public about the region’s food system and work collaboratively to create positive change. FLC seeks to bring food-themed educational films to the region that are otherwise ignored by traditional theaters – and to create a community dialog to improve food literacy and invoke action to improve the food system.
Individual show times are:
Learn more about each showing at foodliteracycenter.org.
Time
april 1 (Saturday) - 8 (Saturday) pst
Location
Downtown Sacramento
1100 12th Street, Sacramento, CA 95814
Organizer
Food Literacy Center