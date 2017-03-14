Light & Shadows

Join the Sacramento Ballet Company for their production of Peter Pan.

Let your imagination soar on a non-stop flight past the second star on the right to Neverland with the boy who won’t grow up. Join Peter, Wendy, Tinkerbell, Tiger Lily, and the Lost Boys as they outwit the nefarious Captain Hook, the baddest Pirate of them all! Ron Cunningham’s high-flying Peter Pan is perfect fun for the whole family!

Sharing the program with Peter Pan is the high energy tour-de-force, Viva Vivaldi. Resident choreographer and co-founder of the Joffrey Ballet, Gerald Arpino’s seminal work was part of the dance revolution that catapulted the Joffrey Ballet to international acclaim.