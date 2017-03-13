Home » Catch Gold Fever During New Interactive Old Sac Tours
Catch Gold Fever During New Interactive Old Sac Tours

Starting April 1, guests to Old Sacramento can experience what it was like to catch gold fever while getting actively involved in the intriguing and new Gold Fever! guided tours.

Each tour guest has the unique opportunity to take on the persona of a character in history – or a “real-life rascal” – who scratched and clawed their way to make this area the center of the Gold Rush. Never the same tour twice, the all new Gold Fever! tours relive Sacramento’s early days when gold fever ruled amid horrible disasters that threatened fates and fortunes.

To spice things up even more, elements of chance are introduced that could change the fate of tour guests. Through the course of the lively tours that meander through Old Sacramento, visitors find out if they successfully escaped the many floods, if they managed to keep their gold dust (or lose it all at the gambling tables) and if they survived the fires, disease and occasional steamboat explosion.

Once launched, the new tours are offered on weekends at 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m.  Catch Gold Fever! tours by calling 916-808-7059 or visiting sachistorymuseum.org.

Photo courtesy of Dayna Wergedal

