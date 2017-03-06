Air + Style Goes Big

Back for its second year in Los Angeles after its debut in Pasadena, the third annual Air + Style Los Angeles returned Presidents Day Weekend, bringing with it an entertaining fusion of extreme sports, live music, art, and culture.

Air + Style began as a international sports + music festival in Beijing and Innsbruck, and was birthed in the States by snowboarding legend Shaun White. The third year of the touring festival’s stop in Los Angeles has proven that the Air + Style team definitely knows how to improve their events with every year, whether it means changing locations or changing the festival layout to better accommodate the big air competition as well as have proper stages for the music acts.

This year Air + Style returned to Exposition Park with a new layout that was better suited for traveling between stages and having a better viewing opportunities of the big air ramp. There were two live music stages spread throughout the event as well as fun DJ booths sprinkled throughout the festival grounds.

Although most music festivals aren’t necessarily recommended for children, Air + Style proves to be a great family or all ages event. There’s an eclectic mix of genres on the music line-up (although the headliners are EDM dominant) as well as a sporting competition, so there’s something unique for everyone.

This year’s headliners included Major Lazer and recent Grammy winner, Flume. Other notable acts from the weekend included YG, Zhu, TV on the Radio and Marian Hill.

And not to forget the component that both makes this festival unique and thrilling: the Big Air competition. Despite the rain that hit the weekend, the competition still prevailed. Offered to the Los Angeles stop winner was 100k, and $50k for the tour winner, Max Parrot. Marcus Kleveland took home the coveted Ring of Glory for overall tour points earned.

Photos by Tori Kobayashi