Home » March is Museum Membership Month!
museum membership
Things to Do

March is Museum Membership Month!

2 Min Read

Following another successful Sacramento Museum Day – which was attended by nearly 45,000 community members – the Sacramento Area Museums (SAM) has announced March 2017 as Museum Membership Month.

The benefits of museum membership often extend well beyond a financial savings and include exclusive experiences only available to members. Plus, there is something for everyone as the thriving Sacramento area museum community offers memberships at virtually every museum and/or destination – from fine art and culture to native, exotic and endangered wildlife.

To highlight Museum Membership Month in March, many of the nearly 30 museums are offering special incentives and discounts for enthusiasts who choose to become members of their favorite museums and destinations. A few limited-time offers include the following:

  • California Agriculture Museum – $20 off new Select memberships during March
  • California Automobile Museum – $5 off Individual memberships and $10 off Family memberships during March
  • California State Railroad Museum – 10 percent discount and two additional months free for all new members in March who purchase online at www.californiarailroad.museum/sam-offer
  • Sacramento Children’s Museum – $10 off on any level of membership for new members during the month of March
  • Sacramento History Museum – During the month of March, new Sacramento History Museum members will receive an extra two months of membership free. Plus, all new members will receive complimentary “Gold Fever” tickets for the 2017 season. These brand new tours bring guests into the Gold Rush and the heart of Old Sacramento like never before
  • Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park – 10 percent discount and two additional months free for all new Friends of Sutter’s Fort members in March who mention the discount code “SAM.”

In addition to these special incentives offered during March, membership has special privileges (which vary by museum) and can include benefits such as the following:

  • Free museum entrance all year long
  • Special invitations to member-only events and receptions
  • Preview and/or “behind-the-scenes” opportunities for new exhibits and offerings
  • Free guest admission passes (to share with friends and family)
  • Discounts and/or advance purchase opportunities on special programs and events

For a complete list of participating museums or for more detailed information about memberships and benefits offered by local museums, please visit SacMuseums.org.

Tags

Events & Happpenings

 

    24feb - 19marAll DayThe Great Gatsby

    1mar - 5All Day"Flash" CHP Exhibit at the Auto Museum

    2mar - 12All DaySacramento Beer Week

    4mar11:00 am- 4:00 pm2017 Sacramento Beer Week 5K

See Full Calendar >>

news-from-our-sponsors See Local News >>

About the author

View All Posts
Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack has 25+ years of media and public relations experience.  Her work experience includes News10 (ABC) as Promotion Manager from 1989-1998 (where she developed and launched “Coats for Kids’ Sake,” a winter coat drive that lasted 20+ years plus coordinated Oprah Winfrey’s first ever visit to Sacramento) and Fleishman-Hillard as Vice President from 1998-2005 (where she led the wildly successful statewide “California Grown” program and also produced the five-minute video that played on the Jumbotron on Opening Day at Pac Bell Park). In 2007, she launched T-Rock Communications and currently handles a wide range of marketing activities for a number of top-notch organizations.

Support Local

Submit Your Own Photo! >>

Topics

Subscribe to Our
Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happeninging
in the city
SUBSCRIBE!
We respect your privacy

Subscribe to Our Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happening in the city
SUBSCRIBE!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
X