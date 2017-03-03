March is Museum Membership Month!

Following another successful Sacramento Museum Day – which was attended by nearly 45,000 community members – the Sacramento Area Museums (SAM) has announced March 2017 as Museum Membership Month.

The benefits of museum membership often extend well beyond a financial savings and include exclusive experiences only available to members. Plus, there is something for everyone as the thriving Sacramento area museum community offers memberships at virtually every museum and/or destination – from fine art and culture to native, exotic and endangered wildlife.

To highlight Museum Membership Month in March, many of the nearly 30 museums are offering special incentives and discounts for enthusiasts who choose to become members of their favorite museums and destinations. A few limited-time offers include the following:

California Agriculture Museum – $20 off new Select memberships during March

– $20 off new Select memberships during March California Automobile Museum – $5 off Individual memberships and $10 off Family memberships during March

– $5 off Individual memberships and $10 off Family memberships during March California State Railroad Museum – 10 percent discount and two additional months free for all new members in March who purchase online at www.californiarailroad.museum/sam-offer

– 10 percent discount and two additional months free for all new members in March who purchase online at www.californiarailroad.museum/sam-offer Sacramento Children’s Museum – $10 off on any level of membership for new members during the month of March

– $10 off on any level of membership for new members during the month of March Sacramento History Museum – During the month of March, new Sacramento History Museum members will receive an extra two months of membership free. Plus, all new members will receive complimentary “Gold Fever” tickets for the 2017 season. These brand new tours bring guests into the Gold Rush and the heart of Old Sacramento like never before

– During the month of March, new Sacramento History Museum members will receive an extra two months of membership free. Plus, all new members will receive complimentary “Gold Fever” tickets for the 2017 season. These brand new tours bring guests into the Gold Rush and the heart of Old Sacramento like never before Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park – 10 percent discount and two additional months free for all new Friends of Sutter’s Fort members in March who mention the discount code “SAM.”

In addition to these special incentives offered during March, membership has special privileges (which vary by museum) and can include benefits such as the following:

Free museum entrance all year long

Special invitations to member-only events and receptions

Preview and/or “behind-the-scenes” opportunities for new exhibits and offerings

Free guest admission passes (to share with friends and family)

Discounts and/or advance purchase opportunities on special programs and events

For a complete list of participating museums or for more detailed information about memberships and benefits offered by local museums, please visit SacMuseums.org.