Flooded Causeway

Steve Martarano took a helicopter ride via Capital Helicopters this weekend and captured some shots of our rain filled landscapes. This one shows our floodplains being put to good use over the Yolo Causeway.
24feb - 19marAll DayThe Great Gatsby
Event Details
Event Details
Sacramento City College’s City Theatre continues their season celebrating the college’s 100th anniversary with Fitzgerald’s classic of decadence, idealism, and excess, creating a portrait of the Roaring Twenties that has been described as a cautionary tale regarding the American Dream.
Show times are as follows:
Time
February 24 (Friday) - March 19 (Sunday) Pst
Location
City Theatre - Sacramento City College
3835 Freeport Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95822
1mar - 5All Day"Flash" CHP Exhibit at the Auto Museum
Event Details
Event Details
Don’t blink! The California Automobile Museum, in partnership with the California Highway Patrol Museum in West Sacramento, is proud to present a fun “flash” CHP exhibit on display now through Sunday, March 5, 2017.
The short-term exhibit will showcase “flashy” highway patrol cars – such as a 1973 Dodge Coronet, a 1992 Mustang, a rare 1999 Volvo S270 with a high-performance turbo engine and a brand new Dodge Charger. Some of the cars on display are typical of CHP cars at the time of their use, but the exhibit also highlights the innovative ways the cars were used by the CHP. In addition, a number of iconic motorcycles – including a 1973 Moto Guzzi and a brand new CHP Harley-Davidson – will also be on display. All of the eye-catching vehicles included in the exhibit demonstrate the CHP’s compelling history from the past to the present.
Time
march 1 (Wednesday) - 5 (Sunday) PST
Location
California Automobile Museum
2200 Front Street, Sacramento, CA 95818
Organizer
California Automobile Museum
2mar - 12All DaySacramento Beer Week
Event Details
Event Details
It’s time to bring out your favorite mugs and glasses as we brace ourselves for over a week of drinking, fun and celebrating one thing and one thing only: beer. Organized by the Sacramento Area Brewers Guild, Sacramento Beer Week celebrates Sacramento’s rich beer culture and heritage by bringing together hundreds of breweries through in this 11-day celebration. It’s a beer-lover’s dream!
Time
march 2 (Thursday) - 12 (Sunday) PST
Location
Sacramento (Multiple Locations)
Organizer
Sacramento Area Brewers Guild
2mar7:00 pmHippie Sabotage: Chasing the Wild Tour
Event Details
Event Details
Come to Ace of Spades on Mar. 2 to hear Hippie Sabotage, the EDM duo made up of Sacramento natives Kevin and Jeff Saurer. The brothers, who earned the #1 spot on Billboard’s Next Big Sound, hit their hometown as part of a multi-city, nationwide Chasing the Wild Tour.
4mar11:00 am- 4:00 pm2017 Sacramento Beer Week 5K
Event Details
Event Details
The 2017 Sac Beer Week 5K is on Saturday, March 4th at 11am. This chip-timed race starts at New Helvetia Brewery, flows through Sacramento’s Land Park neighborhood then finishes back at the brewery with a block party. $35 registration gets you: race shirt, swag bag, beer coupon and entry to he post-race block party. 100% of profits go directly to charity. Last year’s event sold out, register early to guarantee entry!
Time
(Saturday) 11:00 am - 4:00 pm PST
Location
New Helvetia Brewing Company
1730 Broadway, Sacramento, California 95818