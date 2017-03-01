Flooded Causeway

Don’t blink! The California Automobile Museum, in partnership with the California Highway Patrol Museum in West Sacramento, is proud to present a fun “flash” CHP exhibit on display now through Sunday, March 5, 2017.

The short-term exhibit will showcase “flashy” highway patrol cars – such as a 1973 Dodge Coronet, a 1992 Mustang, a rare 1999 Volvo S270 with a high-performance turbo engine and a brand new Dodge Charger. Some of the cars on display are typical of CHP cars at the time of their use, but the exhibit also highlights the innovative ways the cars were used by the CHP. In addition, a number of iconic motorcycles – including a 1973 Moto Guzzi and a brand new CHP Harley-Davidson – will also be on display. All of the eye-catching vehicles included in the exhibit demonstrate the CHP’s compelling history from the past to the present.