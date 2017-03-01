Home » Flooded Causeway
Flooded Causeway

Steve Martarano took a helicopter ride via Capital Helicopters this weekend and captured some shots of our rain filled landscapes. This one shows our floodplains being put to good use over the Yolo Causeway.

