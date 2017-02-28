Sacramento Beer Week Returns Full of Spirit

In its eighth year, Sacramento Beer Week returns to quench the region’s thirst and celebrate its independent spirit all in the same week. Beginning March 2, the week-and-a-half-long festivities will bring over 60 local breweries together to proclaim the capital’s presence in the craft beer industry.

To showcase Sacramento’s diverse culture, more than 100 events will feature a variety of educational, activity-oriented, culinary and creative experiences. Some of the most prolific names in the Sacramento Region, including Oak Park Brewing Company, New Helvetia Brewing Company and Track 7 Brewing Company will be hosting events unique to Beer Week, thanks to the Sacramento Area Brewers Guild.

Below, we have rounded up a few of the most promising events for you to join in, with all the spirit(s) of Sacramento Beer Week.

March 2

Sacramento Brewers’ Showcase: This year’s showcase at the California Automobile Museum will feature more than 40 local breweries, along with food trucks from across the region. Guests will be the first to try many of the selections available as they have been made exclusively for Sacramento Beer Week.

Craft Pioneers’ “State of the Union”: A panel discussion celebrating the pioneers of the industry in Sacramento, featuring Dr. Charlie Bamforth (UC Davis), Barbara Groom (Lost Coast Brewery), Judy Ashworth (Lyons Brewery Depot), Shaun O’Sullivan (21st Amendment), John Martin (Drakes/Triple Rock) and Sactown Union‘s own Michael Barker.

March 4

2017 Sac Beer Week 5K: This year’s 5K race will have all proceeds going directly towards Northern California’s Children’s Therapy Center, which makes running for beer all the more satisfying.

Sudwerk Brewing Company’s Corn Hole Tournament: Local folk singer Hannah Mayree will provide the entertainment and Street Cravings Food Truck will provide the grub, as one of Davis’ most beloved brewing companies hosts this corn hole tournament at the Sudwerk Dock Store.

Twelve Rounds Brewing Company’s 2nd Annual IPA Fest: Last year’s event was a great success, which means this year’s should be nothing less, with seven exclusive IPA’s on tap, including West Coast IPAs, N/E Vermont Style IPAs, Doubles and Triples.

Rubicon Hawaiian Weekend: Rubicon Brewing Company will take you on a brief vacation as they transform their pub into a tropical location with the comforts of a local beer in hand.

Highwater Brewing Collaboration Can Release: In keeping things fresh and fermented, New Glory Craft Brewery has teamed up with the Bay Area’s Highwater Brewing for an exclusive blend of Lemon Meringue Pie Specialty Ale .

March 5

Homebrewer Competition: Will the next best brew from Sacramento be discovered? Who knows! Either way, this will be a fun experience for everyone involved, as a panel of “expert judges” and a “people’s choice” division will make someone’s dream come true at the Oak Park Brewing Company.

Beer & Chocolate Pairing: For those who know their vices and know to pair them well, New Helvetia Brewing Company’s got you covered on this one.

Pint and Paint Night: West Sacramento’s Yolo Brewing Company will be hosting its first ever paint night for those lucky enough to secure one of 40 canvases available.

Big Woody Barrel Aged Beer Fest: In its sixth year, Boneshaker Public House in Rocklin will host one of its most savoring events with more than 20 barrel aged beers on tap paired with a house smoked BBQ to ensure flavor.

March 6

Sacramento Beer Week Pig Roast: Dad’s Kitchen is bringing the sizzle to Sacramento Beer Week with a Cuban-style pig roast in an all-you-can-eat setting paired with a beer tasting from 10+ breweries. Yum.

March 7

Fifth Annual Beer & Cupcake Pairing: Keep your sweet eyes on this one as Roseville’s Final Gravity is pairing four of their draft beers with four of Roseville’s Smallcakes’ cupcakes for a flight unlike any other.

Mario Kart 64 Tournament: While drinking and driving should never be an option, Sactown Union Brewery is hosting its first video game tournament with free beer in gift certificates for the winners.

March 8

Yeast 101: Thank scientists for the beer you have and learn a little more about its process, while you taste the difference in yeast at New Helvetia.

March 9

1st Annual Weird Beer Wind-Up: Hot City Pizza has been saving a secret selection of kegs for months now, just to ensure a one-of-a-kind event. This will sure to get weird, but also, pizza.

Rushtaller’s Experimental Flight Night: This will be a learning experiment for all involved, as Ruhstaller representative, Dillon Gingras, guides guests through the brewery’s innovative “Rapid Fire Research & Development Program,” allowing everyone to become a taste-maker.

March 10

Fort Rock Brewing Grand Opening: Rancho Cordova will officially welcome its latest brewery with a grand opening event full of craft beer.

Flash Back Friday: For those left wishing for a last taste of Summer and Fall, Jack Rabbit Brewing Company is granting wishes with the final release of some of your favorite limited edition beers from the brewery’s seasonal brews.

Curious Haze NE Style IPA Can Release: Be the first to take home this play on Curious George-themed can from Device Brewing, with a chance to meet the brewer as well.

I Scream for Ice Cream (Beer): Needless to say, New Helvetia-infused ice cream from The Craft Creamery will be gone before it melts.

March 11

80’s Night at The Rubicon: With a serving of all the California breweries that have been open since the 80’s, this one is for all the 80’s babies ready to rock that 80’s gear with a nice cold beer in your hand.

Block Party & Farmopolis to Fork Cook-Off: New Glory Craft Brewery is closing down its parking lot and welcoming everyone to an all-day celebration featuring a cook-off with three separate categories, Mama’s Kitchen Food Truck, live music and of course, plenty of craft beer.

March 12

Capitol Beer Fest: The 7th Annual Capitol Beer Fest will see its first year at the all new 5ht Street Bridge, overlooking the city’s past and present. Nearly every craft brewery from the region will be in attendance, as Sacramento Beer Week concludes with all proceeds benefiting the Runnin’ for Rhett Foundation and their growing Youth Fitness Program. If there is absolutely one event not to miss, this will be the one.

For more information on Sacramento Beer Week, including a full list of events, visit SacBeerWeek.com.