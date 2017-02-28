Home » Happy 90th Birthday Memorial Auditorium: Free dessert, film and music!
Sacramento's Memorial Auditorium
Happy 90th Birthday Memorial Auditorium: Free dessert, film and music!

Sacramento celebrates Memorial Auditorium’s 90th Anniversary!

The grand dame of Sacramento historic architecture, the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium, is turning 90! One of the most recognizable buildings in the region, the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium is a member of the National Historic Register and is a sentimental venue for generations of Sacramentans.

The community is invited to celebrate the occasion on Thursday, March 2, at 6 p.m. The evening will begin with a dessert reception hosted by Classique Catering. At 7p.m. “Memorial 90” will debut –, a retrospective of the building’s history, featuring historic photos and footage. Immediately following, the public will be treated to the Buster Keaton silent comedy classic “Steamboat Bill, Jr.” accompanied live on the Memorial’s custom-designed Estey Municipal Organ by local organist Dave Moreno. The evening will be emceed by local film historian, Matiás A. Bombal.

“Steamboat Bill, Jr.” has a particular connection to the region having been filmed on the Sacramento River in 1927, the year the Memorial opened. Moreno, has played in many of the great remaining vintage theatres over the last 30 years. He is a frequently featured organist at Ironstone Vineyards, home of the Alhambra Theatre Organ. For this event, Moreno will assemble a unique musical accompaniment to the film just for the occasion.

This event is free and open to the community. Tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis. Limit four per order. To get your tickets, call 916-808-5181, stop by the box office at 1301 L Street or order on line at purchase.tickets.com.

Event information provided by the City of Sacramento. Photo courtesy of Xsight Photography and Video.

Tony Sheppard

Tony Sheppard

Tony is a Professor at Sacramento State, Co-Director of the Sacramento Film & Music Festival and a long-time writer, primarily on topics related to film and the film industry. He is an active supporter of the local arts community, an amateur photographer, and has an interest in architecture and urban planning topics. He is currently designing a 595 sq.ft. house on a very small infill lot in Sacramento.

