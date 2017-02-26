Tuesdays are for Train Rides in Sacramento

As the Sacramento River has reached impressive levels this year, now is a unique sight-seeing opportunity to take a Tuesday Train Ride on the Sacramento Southern Railroad.

Offered as an expansion of the well-established weekday train ride program for local school groups, California State Parks and the California State Railroad Museum are once again offering excursion train rides to the general public on 10 pre-determined Tuesdays in Spring 2017. Tuesday Train Rides are available on the following dates: February 28, March 7, 14, 21 & 28, April 4, 11, 18 & 25 and May 2. Two train ride times will be available at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the scheduled Tuesdays when the trains are running.

Excursion train rides are normally available on weekends and some holidays (once the season officially starts in April) but now weekday guests can also delight in the sights, smells and sounds of an authentic, working locomotive as it rolls along the levees of the Sacramento River. Appealing to all ages, the experience offers guests with the chance to relax and enjoy train travel from an earlier era. Passengers are treated to a six-mile, 45-minute round-trip excursion along the levees of the Sacramento River. The train features a combination of vintage closed coaches with comfortable seats and open-air “gondolas” with bench style seating.

All excursion trains depart from the Central Pacific Railroad Freight Depot in Old Sacramento (on Front Street between J and K Streets). Tickets cost $12 for adults, $6 for youths (ages 6-17) and are free for children ages 5 and under. Weekday train ride tickets are only available in-person on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 10:30 a.m. the day of the train ride at the Sacramento Southern Railroad ticket office.

For more information, call 916-323-9280 or visit CaliforniaRailroad.museum.