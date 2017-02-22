Home » Sacramento Style on Full Display at Fashion Week [Photos]
Sacramento Fashion Week - O’Blanc collection by Olga Blanc
Sacramento Style on Full Display at Fashion Week [Photos]

In an eventful week for the culture of fashion and beauty in Sacramento, Sacramento Fashion Week unofficially kicked off its schedule of events at the Arcade Underground in Old Sacramento on Friday with an informal preview of Olga Blanc’s latest collection. The O’Blanc collection showcased several elegant designs that seemed appropriate for a night out on the town or for a red carpet reception.

Proceeds from the event benefited the L for Lupus Foundation Inc. The nonprofit foundation’s mission is to build the biggest awareness and support system for Lupus patients all over the world. Those attending the elegant affair were treated to a show featuring select pieces of Olga Blanc’s designs, while enjoying the festivities with a cocktail hour, followed by a three course dinner.

On Saturday, Sacramento Fashion Week officially launched its week of events at the historic Sacramento Masonic Temple with the Boutique pop-up showcase. Several boutiques in the Northern California area displayed samples of their fashionable apparel and accessories, which provided guests the opportunity to purchase goods from the boutiques.

The evening kicked off with a lively dance performance by A.M.P.E.D. Entertainment and Dance. Featured Boutiques included Authentic Queens Boutique, Button Up Boutique (at Palladio and Fountains), Haute Again Consignment, Mirror Mirror Fashion, Felicia Strati and Retrospect Vintage Fashion. These local boutiques had booths toward the back of the venue and also featured an exciting assortment of glamorous outfits that were featured on the runway. Fashion displayed was well suited for the Masonic Temple Ballroom runway.

Sacramento Fashion Week continues with several runway shows featuring the work of emerging designers. For those with an eye on cinema, a Fashion on Film event will also be held this week at Beatnik Studios.

Fashion Week will conclude with two major showcases on Friday and Saturday night with the Spring and Summer Showcase followed by the Fall and Winter Showcase. Both of these events will be held at the Sacramento Railyards.

More information on the events and where to purchase tickets, visit SacFashionWeek.com.

Sacramento Fashion Week – O’Blanc collection by Olga Blanc
Sacramento Fashion Week – O’Blanc collection by Olga Blanc
Sacramento Fashion Week – O’Blanc collection by Olga Blanc
Sacramento Fashion Week – O’Blanc collection by Olga Blanc
Sacramento Fashion Week – AMPED Dance Entertainment
Sacramento Fashion Week – Boutique Collection
Sacramento Fashion Week – Boutique Collection
Sacramento Fashion Week – Boutique Collection
Sacramento Fashion Week – Boutique Collection
Sacramento Fashion Week – Boutique Collection
Sacramento Fashion Week – Boutique Collection

Photos by David Alvarez

