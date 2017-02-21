Home » Sacramento’s Brazilian Carnaval Returns This Weekend
Sacramento’s Brazilian Carnaval Returns This Weekend

Brazil will descend on Sacramento this weekend in a festival that combines both a good cause and the liveliness of Brazilian culture.

Returning this Saturday, Feb. 25 for its seventh year, Sacramento’s Brazilian Carnaval will bring Brazilian singers, dancers and food to the CLARA Arts Center in Midtown Sacramento. The Brazilian Center for Cultural Exchange of America organizes thevent to help raise awareness for a number of different causes, more notably human trafficking, while presenting a unique opportunity to celebrate all things bring Brazil.

Live performances will include groups such as Jambalaya, Henna and Kohl Bellydance Co., Capoeira Água de Beber, Mistura Brasileira Samba Dance Co., and Unidos Da Capital, along with other musicians and dancers.

Various Brazilian dishes and food trucks will make the event a celebration of food as much as Brazilian culture. 

And for those daring to dress the part with all its colors and flare, there will also be a costume contest at the event with a cash prize. Not to leave out the kids, children will also able to enjoy themselves at a kids corner with games and crafts. 

The Brazilian Center is a nonprofit organization that works to assist at risk or vulnerable children. It provides cultural awareness, humanitarian aid, and educational programs in an effort to unite the community through its diversity.

The Center holds various classes related to Brazilian culture, such as cooking, dancing, or playing instruments. It also has an advocacy program as well as a social justice program to help those in need of such services.

The Brazilian Center acquires its funding from its Brazilian store in Sacramento, personal or community donations, classes, fundraising, and events like Carnaval.

Carnaval runs from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. Tickets are $15 if you buy them in advance or $20 at the door. The CLARA Art Center is located at 2420 N St, Sacramento.

For additional information, please contact the Cultural Exchange of America at (916) 387-7344 or visit BrazilianCenterSac.org.

