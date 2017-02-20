Home » Auto Museum Gears Up for ‘Zero to 60s: A Mad Men Office Party’
Auto Museum Gears Up for 'Zero to 60s: A Mad Men Office Party'

One of television’s greatest shows of all time, Mad Men, is coming to a life of its own in Sacramento as the California Automobile Museum presents “Zero to 60s: A Mad Men Office Party” on Friday, February 24. Whether you find yourself a fan of Don Draper’s duplicity or Joan Holloway’s tenacity, the Swinging 60s is the theme for the Museum’s annual fundraising event.

Adult guests are encouraged to dress the part in sharp suits with skinny ties, or a chic cocktail dress and bouffant hairdo. The Museum will provide party games and the conga line.

Approximately 25 of today’s popular microbreweries – such as Alaskan Brewing, Dry Diggings Distillery, New Helvetia and Wildcide Cider — will be on-site for sampling along with a variety of locally produced wines, cocktails and alcohol-free “mocktails.”

Guests will also be treated to music and dancing, photo ops with classic cars from the Museum’s impressive collection, and tasty food (for purchase) available from popular food trucks set-up on-site including Chando’s Tacos, Culinerdy Cruzer and Sweet Spot, to name a few. In addition, a relaxing VIP lounge will be set-up with exclusive drinks and cocktail demonstrations for those who desire an extra special sampling experience.

Guests must be 21 years or older. Tickets cost $45 (general admission) or $65 (VIP) per adult through February 19 or $55 (general admission) or $75 (VIP) per adult beginning February 20 and at the door.

For more information about the “Zero to 60s: A Mad Men Office Party” or the California Automobile Museum in general, call 916-442-6802 or visit CalAutoMuseum.org

